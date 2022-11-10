ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro Fails Durability Test Catastrophically

Back in July, ASUS proved once again that it could focus on other areas except for laptops. The Taiwanese company launched the new ROG Phone 6 smartphone, one that stands out for its powerful battery, cameras, large and powerful display, and more.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 is also supposed to be the world’s most powerful smartphone. Strong mobile devices able to withstand water, dust, and shocks are indeed needed in a world where we use these devices more and more, and we carry them with us pretty much everywhere.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 fails the bending test completely

YouTuber ‘JerryRig Everything,’ who can boast about having over 7.5 million subscribers, wanted to find out just how durable the ASUS ROG Phone 6 is the hard way. He grabbed the phone and tried to bend it, but as you can see in the video, after 8:50, the phone failed the test completely.

At first glance, it doesn’t seem that the guy has applied too much pressure when bending the smartphone, which is why it seems reasonable to believe him when he says that the gadget fails the durability test catastrophically.

The price for the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro is about $1,700, meaning easily more than how much most smartphones on the market are worth. At that price, you get an impressive smartphone despite the fact that it failed the durability test mentioned earlier.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro seems like a great gadget for gaming, as it packs an incredible amount of 18GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, meaning the most powerful created by Qualcomm.

The AMOLED display of 6.78 inches also reaches a very high refresh rate of 165Hz. The main camera can record 8K videos and snap photos with its primary sensor of 50MP.

Do you need any more reasons to consider buying the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro? Probably not.