Hill Climb Racing 2 1.45.2 Update – New “Gloomvale” Adventure Map, Drivers and Cars

Want to get the latest Hill Climb Racing 2 update? If that is the case, you have arrived at the right place. Today we are going to check out everything there is to know about the new 1.45.2 update for Hill Climb Racing 2 and how to download it. Without any further ado, let’s jump right into it.

Hill Climb Racing 2 1.45.2 Update

The first thing that we want to mention about Hill Climb Racing 2’s new update is that it can be downloaded via OTA (over the air) channels. Thanks to this, all fans of the mobile game are eligible to access the update and the features that it introduces right away. The only requirement is to have access to Wi-Fi.

What’s New?

Check out the patch notes below:

* Tutorial improvements

* New Adventure Map: Gloomvale

* New driver looks – Ivar Icegrille

* New vehicle paint – Ivar’s Super Diesel (With sick spinners)

* Removed Daily Neckflips Tasks (Be nice or we will add them back)

* Removed hard maps from all Daily Task types, except distance

* Additional improvements to Daily Tasks

Top Features on Android and iOS

Now that we checked out all the features and improvements that hte update brings, let’s take a look at the top features that it offers:

🚗 Unlock 20+ New Race Cars And Bikes!

Drive your way through the trophy road to earn new medals from cups and unlock the ability to purchase new cars, bikes, trucks and even an epic tank with your hard earned coins received from racing. With over 20+ vehicles to unlock, pick the one that climbs you to the pole position!

🔧 Upgrade Your Vehicles!

Purchase upgrades with coins won from car racing and use them to improve your ride. With over 16 unlockable parts to choose from, combine and collect these parts to improve your performance! Mix the upgrades in unique ways to maximize your driving capabilities and race to the top!

🎩 Customize Your Car And Your Character!

Earn and unlock a variety of customization options for both your character and also your garage of vehicles! Look cool while racing and tailor your character to your own unique style! There are thousands of combinations! Then take it to the next level up and customize your car with different skins and tires to make your racer truly unique!

🏁 Classic Adventure Mode

The popular adventure mode from Hill Climb Racing 1 also makes it’s return in this sequel! See how far you can drive in this endless race mode! Earn coins to upgrade your vehicles and help you with the online cup’s mode and multiplayer team events!

👨‍👩‍👦‍👦 Team Up With Your Friends Online & Compete!

Take part in online races with your friends. Create or join a multiplayer race team and see how high in the leaderboard you can reach! With online multiplayer leaderboards and events that change weekly there’s a host of activities to take part in! And as an added bonus a weekly multiplayer team chest to unlock, so there’s plenty of incentive to make your dream team and play online with your friends!