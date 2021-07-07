Mozilla Firefox 90.1.0 Update is Now Available with Major Software Improvements

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Even though all Android-powered smartphones are equipped with Google Chrome as the default browser, this doesn’t mean that there aren’t any better alternatives. Mozilla’s Firefox is the perfect example of that. Millions of people from all over the world are choosing to use the Android version of Firefox instead of the default options because of the cool features that it offers. That’s not all. The browser is also updated on a regular basis with improvements and new features.

Firefox 90.1.0 Update

The new update for Firefox is available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels. This means that everyone who wants to access the new update can get it just by keeping their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi. The update will pop up automatically.

What’s New?

The new 90.1.0 update for Firefox is categorized as a maintenance release. This is thanks to the fact that the update introduces a bundle of bug fixes and software tweaks that are helping the mobile browser run better. We need to highlight that the bug fixes are quite important because they are improving the overall software stability of Firefox.

Top Features

Here are the top features that Firefox offers:

FAST. PRIVATE. SAFE.

Firefox browser gives you effortless privacy protection with lighting-fast page loads. Enhanced Tracking Protection automatically blocks over 2000 known online trackers from invading your privacy and slowing down your pages. Firefox browser also introduces a clean new design that makes it easier to get more things done, more quickly. Plus, with smart browsing features built in, Firefox lets you take your privacy, passwords, and bookmarks with you safely wherever you go.

ONE TAP TO PRIVATE MODE

Now you can get to Private Browsing Mode with just one tap. And when you close Private Browsing Mode, your browsing history gets automatically erased from your device.

CUSTOMIZE THE WAY YOU WANT TO SEARCH

Keep the search bar up top. Or move it to the bottom. Firefox browser not only lets you choose how you search but also how much of your personal data to share. Customizable Enhanced Tracking Protection settings put you in the driver’s seat with your data.

GO DARK MODE

Easily switch to Dark Mode anytime to give your eyes and your battery a break.

COLLECTIONS

Open as many tabs as you like and organize them into Collections to stay on task. Collections can also be shared across devices so you get more done no matter where you are or what device you’re using.

GET ADD-ONS

Full support for the most popular add-ons, including ways to turbo-charge powerful default privacy settings and customize your experience.

PICK UP RIGHT WHERE YOU LEFT OFF

Start using Firefox on your phone then switch to the Firefox browser on your laptop. With Firefox across your devices you can take your bookmarks, saved logins and browsing history wherever you go. Firefox browser also takes the guesswork out of passwords by remembering your passwords across devices.

FIREFOX WEB BROWSER SEARCH WIDGET

No need to open the app. Search the web directly from your device’s home screen. Add the Firefox browser search widget and get instant results without the extra taps.