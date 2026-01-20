How to Combine Two Photos on Iphone Using Built-In Tools

Master merging memories by combining two photos on your iPhone using built-in tools—discover easy steps that transform your images seamlessly.

To combine two photos on your iPhone using built-in tools, open one photo in the Photos app and use Markup to overlay and adjust a second image as a sticker. Alternatively, use the Shortcuts app to create a “Combine Images” workflow for side-by-side or vertical arrangements. You can also place photos side by side in Notes or create collages in Pages. Once combined, save and share your image through Photos or cloud services. There are several detailed methods to explore for different needs.

Using Markup to Overlay Photos

One effective method to combine two photos on your iPhone is by using the Markup tool to overlay images.

You start by opening a photo in the Photos app and selecting the Markup features icon. Then, import the second image as a sticker or drawing using overlay techniques within Markup.

You can resize, reposition, and adjust the transparency of the overlaid image to blend both photos. This method gives you control without needing extra apps, allowing you to creatively merge visuals directly on your device.

Mastering Markup features simplifies photo composition while preserving your freedom to customize.

Combining Photos With the Shortcuts App

The Shortcuts app offers a powerful way to combine photos quickly and efficiently on your iPhone.

By using Shortcuts automation, you can create a custom workflow that merges two images without needing additional apps. Start by selecting the photos you want to combine, then use the “Combine Images” action within the Shortcuts app to arrange them either vertically or horizontally.

This method streamlines photo editing, giving you freedom to automate repetitive tasks. Once set up, you can reuse the shortcut anytime, saving time and effort while maintaining control over how your photos are combined.

Arranging Photos Side by Side in Notes

Several methods allow you to arrange photos side by side within the Notes app on your iPhone, enabling easy comparison or presentation of images without needing specialized editing tools.

To do this, open a new or existing note, then insert your first photo by tapping the camera icon and selecting “Photo Library.”

After placing the first image, repeat the process to add a second photo. You can then drag and position each photo next to the other, achieving a side by side layout.

This simple technique in the Notes app offers a quick way to organize images without extra apps.

Creating a Photo Collage in Pages

Although the Pages app is primarily designed for word processing, it also offers tools that let you create photo collages with ease.

You can start by selecting from various collage templates that suit your style. After inserting your photos, use the editing options to adjust size, position, and layering. These tools give you freedom to customize each image precisely.

Pages allows you to add shapes, borders, and text to enhance your collage further. This approach provides a flexible and straightforward way to combine two photos, without needing specialized graphic apps, keeping your workflow within the iPhone’s built-in tools.

Saving and Sharing Your Combined Image

Once you finish combining your photos, you have multiple options for saving and sharing the final image.

You can choose from various image formats to suit your needs, such as JPEG or PNG, which balance quality and file size differently.

To save and share your combined image effectively, consider these sharing options:

Save directly to your Photos app for easy access and backup. Use the Share button to send the image via Messages, Mail, or social media platforms. Export the image to cloud services like iCloud Drive or Google Drive to maintain accessibility across devices.

Frequently Asked Questions

Yes, you can combine videos using your iPhone’s built-in features. Just open the Photos app or iMovie for simple video editing, giving you the freedom to merge clips effortlessly without needing extra apps or complicated tools.

Is There a Way to Merge Photos Without Internet Access?

Yes, you can merge photos offline using iPhone features like the Shortcuts app for photo editing. This gives you freedom to combine images anytime without internet access, keeping your creativity flowing wherever you are.

How Do I Undo Changes After Combining Photos?

You can tap the undo options right after editing to reverse changes instantly. If you’ve saved, use the photo editing tools to revert to the original, giving you freedom to experiment without losing your photos.

Can I Combine More Than Two Photos at Once?

You can create a photo collage to combine more than two photos at once using merge options in the Photos app. This lets you freely arrange multiple images, giving you the freedom to customize your combined masterpiece easily.

Are Combined Images Saved in Original Photo Albums?

No, combined images aren’t saved in your original photo albums. You’ll find them in your main image storage, so you can freely manage photo organization without mixing originals, keeping your creative edits separate and easy to find.