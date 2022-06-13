iPhone 14 Will Have an Unexpectedly Powerful Selfie Camera

Apple will release its next flagship in a few months, just as the Cupertino-based giant does every year. Therefore, the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup will likely hit the market starting at some point in September or October.

There has been an increasing amount of info online indicating that Apple will bring an improved front-facing camera that will be mounted on iPhone 14. According to 9to5mac.com, Ming-Chi Kuo, a reputed analyst and leakster, confirms that the claims are true.

iPhone 14 will likely have the biggest selfie camera upgrade in years

If we take a look at the iPhone 13 lineup, we can see that the Pro Max model has a camera that’s capable of only 12MP.

Analysis: winners of iPhone 14 front camera's upgrade to AF (auto focus) / 分析：iPhone 14前置攝像頭升級為AF (自動對焦) 的贏家 @mingchikuo https://t.co/USPnSfWFDO — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 13, 2022

Ming-Chi Kuo reveals in a blog post a few important possible upgrades for the front camera of Apple’s upcoming flagship:

An upgrade to AF (AutoFocus), which results in improvements for both the video and selfie performance

Genius and Cowell will be the suppliers for the camera components

The complete supply chain for the front AF camera of iPhone 14 is:

Sony for CIS

Genius and Largan for the Lens

Luxshare ICT and Alps for VCM

LG Innotek and Cowell for CCM

As for the info we have from other sources, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 lineup will come in four models: the standard iPhone 14 model that will feature a display of 6.1 inches, the iPhone 14 Max version that’s sporting a 6.7-inch display, the iPhone 14 Pro device that’s equipped with a 6.1-inch display, and last but not least: the Pro Max version that will have a 6.7-inch display.

Apple’s supposed decision to upgrade the selfie camera on the iPhone 14 can only be beneficial for the users of the future flagship. Taking photos represents one of the main activities that people have nowadays while using their smartphones.