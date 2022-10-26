Link NIN to Glo Line – Here’s How To Do It

An 11-digit number known as a National Identification Number (NIN) is issued to every citizen of Nigeria. Connecting your NIN to your Glo line is crucial if you want to keep using the service. Here’s how to link your NIN to your Glo line using an easy USSD code and some other options.

You must complete the NIN-SIM linkage process that NCC outlined in December 2020 or risk having your line disconnected. Many Nigerian internet users were outraged by this news because getting a NIN might be a hassle. Since its launch, the process of enrolling for and linking your NIN has become streamlined and quick. It is now possible to obtain a NIN and have it synced with your mobile device at any Enrolment Centre.

So, without further ado, let’s dive straight into the details of how to link your NIN on a Glo SIM card.

Need to get your National Insurance Number (NIN) but haven’t yet? If you want to apply for a National Identification Number, you can do so at any of the NIMC Enrolment Centres or Certified Gloworld Outlets.

How to Sign Up for NIN at the NIMC Enrollment Centre

Visit the Pre Enrollment Portal, fill out the NIMC online form there, and then print off a Pre Enrollment Slip.

Apply at the NIMC Registration Centre closest to you.

Glo’s NIN instructions

If you have already registered, but have forgotten your NIN, you can retrieve it by dialing *346# from your Glo phone.

The National Identification Number (NIN) linking process can be completed in four different ways: via the Glo NIN Code, the Glo NIN Portal, via text message, or via the NIMC Mobile App.

Using a Glo NIN Code

When joining two Glo phones, dial *109#. This will only work with Glo lines. You can submit and link your NIN by following the instructions below if you already have it.

To submit your NIN and link it to your Glo account, dial *109*NIN#.

or

Connect through the Glo NIN Portal

Go to the Global NIN Portal on Gloworld

Fill out your First Name, Last Name, Middle Name (if applicable), Phone Number,

National Identification Number (NIN), and Email Address accurately.

Enter the two-digit digits displayed, then hit the submit button to finish the operation.

or