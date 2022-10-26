After 5: Can We Expect It?

Considering that After 4 was recently released, the question that many fans are asking themselves right now is this: will there be a fifth movie for the romance series? Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford seem more prepared than ever for After 4.

After Ever Happy is hitting theaters this year, and this is when the two main lovers discover that there are some important similarities between them.

A fifth After film is on its way!

It was confirmed by Hero Finnes Tiffin on social media that a fifth film of the romance series After will be released at some point! It shall be called After Everything.

Tiffin wrote via Instagram, according to RadioTimes.com:

“We have just wrapped filming on the fifth After movie, “I can’t tell you too much about it just yet, but I can tell you that it will be called After Everything, and I cannot wait for you all to see it.”

Based on how previous films of the franchise were released, it seems reasonable to hope that After Everything will launch at some point in September 2023. The plot won’t be based on a novel written by Anna Todd, which is extremely peculiar for the romance series.

The lead roles for After 5 will once again be taken by Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Hardin Scott and Josephine Langford as Tessa Young.

Feel free to learn more about After Ever Happy from this part of the plot, as revealed by IMDb:

“The relationship of Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) and Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin) has gone through many difficulties that, on the other hand, have managed to strengthen their union and their love. When the truth about their families has come out, they have both discovered that they are not as different as they thought.”

Feel free to speculate what you think will happen in After 5!