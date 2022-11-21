Microsoft Corrected A Printing Bug That Prevented Windows 11 22H2 Upgrades

Microsoft has lifted a compatibility safeguard for the Windows 11 22H2 update. This peculiar printing bug was fixed on November 18 and affected printers that were utilizing Microsoft IPP Class Drivers or Universal Print Class Drivers; these printers could have had trouble publishing files owing to connectivity issues with Windows.

It stands to reason that this problem only manifested itself after an update to Windows 11 22H2 and did not affect the base Windows 11 OS in any way. One of the strange flaws affecting the latest OS version first appeared on September 29. Indeed, the upgrade might not have properly implemented printer-specific capabilities like color printing due to this problem. It’s more likely that printers would only allow you to use the factory settings. For the first two months that the bug lingered, Microsoft blamed it on a problem that had been carried over from the upgrade process and offered solutions and a troubleshooter to everyone who might have been affected.

The Windows 11 22H2 update should now be available for download in Windows Update on computers that were affected by the security hold being lifted. It’s been longer than the normal 24 hours for the upgrade to appear once a safety hold has been lifted.

While Windows 11 22H2 is generally stable, there are a few known issues that you should be aware of. Some games may operate less well than expected, an issue related to Secure Boot DBX may occur, and provisioning packages may malfunction. Microsoft has listed these concerns as confirmed or researching on the Windows 11, version 22H2 known vulnerabilities and notifications website, so official updates for remedies to these flaws should be coming shortly.