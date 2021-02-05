Microsoft Edge 46.01.22.5139 Beta Update – Get the Latest Features and Improvements

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

A brand-new update is available to download for Microsoft Edge and it’s rolling out directly via OTA (over the air) channels. The update sports the 46.01.22.5139 beta version number and all users who are enrolled in the beta program can download it. If you are not enlisted in the beta program but love using Microsoft Edge, you should be pleased to know that everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone is eligible to join the program.

Microsoft Edge 46.01.22.5139 Beta Update

As previously noted, the latest 46.01.22.5139 beta update for Microsoft Edge is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. This means that the only requirement to access the update is to keep your connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The update will automatically start downloading if you are enrolled in the beta program.

What’s New?

The new update for Microsoft Edge comes with a slew of improvements that are aiming to take the mobile browser’s performances to the next level. Even though bug fixes and software tweaks might not be as impressive as new features, they are certainly important because they improving the overall speed of the mobile browser.

Top Features

Here are the features that make Microsoft Edge one of the most downloaded mobile browsers in the world:

Private Browser and a more productive browsing experience

• Browser that securely syncs your favorites, passwords, Collections, and other saved data across your signed-devices.

• Search the web on the go with visual and voice search powered by Microsoft Bing.

• Redesigned navigation helps you get to your Favorites, Reading list, and more in fewer taps.

• With Immersive Reader users can remove ads and other distracting content from articles and blog posts for a more streamlined reading experience.

Privacy & Control: Take control of your data

• Tracking prevention blocks trackers from sites you haven’t visited.

• Private browsing experience from the start with tracking prevention is enabled by default.

Organize & Collect: Organization on the go

• New! Collections makes it easier than ever to collect and organize content you find on the web across your signed-in devices – now available on your mobile device.

Private Browser: InPrivate browsing

• Privacy matters. InPrivate tabs won’t store your browsing data (like cookies, history, autofill information, or temporary files)

• Keep your search history private with built-in InPrivate search in Microsoft Bing. When you browse using InPrivate mode, your search history will never be saved to Microsoft Bing or associated back to your Microsoft account.

Ad Blocker:

• AdBlock Plus helps block unwanted ads.

• Block ads by turning on ad blocking by visiting Settings > Content blockers.

Microsoft Rewards

• Earn rewards while you search with Microsoft Bing and find shopping deals online and in nearby stores.*