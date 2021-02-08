Opera Browser 62.0.3146.57357 Update is Now Live with Ad-Blocker Improvements

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Opera Browser with Free VPN is a powerful mobile app that makes it so much easier for users to surf the web directly from their smartphones. What’s great about Opera Browser is the fact that the app doesn’t only provide users with access to a plethora of features, but it also helps them stay safe on the web by implementing a free VPN service a built-in adblocker. Nonetheless, Opera Browser is making headlines on our website today because a brand-new update is available for download.

Opera Browser 62.0.3146.57357 Update

We have some great news to share with Opera Browser fans! The developers who are in charge of the mobile browser are always looking for new ways to improve performances and stability. The way that they are doing this is by releasing new updates. With that said, it should come as no surprise to find out that a new release that sports the 62.0.3146.57357 version number is now available for download.

What’s New?

The new update for Opera Browser focuses on improving the overall performances that the mobile browser offers. Thanks to this, the update introduces a bundle of software improvements that are helping Opera Browser run faster and smoother. That’s not all. The update also introduces improvements to the built-in adblocker.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out Opera Browser’s latest update, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that it has to offer.

Ad blocker for safe & fast browsing

Opera’s native ad blocker effectively helps you get rid of intrusive ads and loads your pages faster to streamline your browsing experience. Now, we have added the option to eliminate a vast majority of annoying cookie and privacy dialogs also.

Free built-in VPN

Improve your privacy and security on public networks with our built-in browser VPN. The unlimited and free VPN lets you avoid sharing your location and identity, staying anonymous and safe online. You can also switch to different virtual locations if needed for extra browser security.

Private browser

Use private tabs to go incognito anywhere on the Internet without leaving a trace on your device. Easily switch between normal and private browsing in the tab gallery.

Save data and time

On a slow connection? Or want to save data? Switch to data saver mode to load pages faster than ever on slow networks. Powered by our famous compression technology, the Opera browser works hard to save up to of your data without breaking your browsing experience.

Personalized news feed

Powered by our smartest AI news engine, the rebooted news feed allows you to swipe through a selection of personalized news channels within the browser, subscribe to your favorite topics, and save stories to read later.

Night mode

Opera’s night mode provides you adjustable lighting options to get the most comfortable reading experience in the dark and the least eye strain. Night mode is easily accessible from the main menu.

Manage passwords and autofill credit cards

Opt in for automatic saving of passwords site by site and safely autofill your payment information for safe and private online shopping.

Read comfortably on any screen:

The Opera browser includes a text size setting which helps you adapt pages according to your reading preferences. More importantly, it works perfectly together with our automatic text wrap feature for an unparalleled reading experience.

Flow – seamlessly connects all your devices:

The popular Flow feature lets the files, links or images that you share immediately appear on all your Flow-enabled devices, allowing you to seamlessly switch between your iPhone, Android phone, tablet and computer. Sync all your Opera accounts across Devices as well!