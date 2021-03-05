Microsoft Edge: Web Browser 46.02.4.5145 Update is Now Live with Major Improvements

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Whether you enjoy using Microsoft Edge: Web Browser for the fast web surfing speeds that it offers or for its cool features, we have some great news for you. The developers who are in charge of the mobile browser are always looking for new ways to improve the performances of the app and they have just published a new update. With that said, today we are checking out everything there is to know about the update.

Microsoft Edge: Web Browser 46.02.4.5145 Update

The new update sports the 46.02.4.5145 version number and it can be downloaded directly via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, we are advising all Edge fans to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi so that they can be among the first ones to get their hands on the new features and improvements that the update brings.

What’s New?

Edge fans should be pleased to know that the new update introduces a much-requested feature called “Collections”. This feature allows users to easily collect and organize content as they browse the web. This is possible on all signed-in devices.

Top Features

Here are the top features that Edge offers:

Private Browser and a more productive browsing experience

• Browser that securely syncs your favorites, passwords, Collections, and other saved data across your signed-devices.

• Search the web on the go with visual and voice search powered by Microsoft Bing.

• Redesigned navigation helps you get to your Favorites, Reading list, and more in fewer taps.

• With Immersive Reader users can remove ads and other distracting content from articles and blog posts for a more streamlined reading experience.

Privacy & Control: Take control of your data

• Tracking prevention blocks trackers from sites you haven’t visited.

• Private browsing experience from the start with tracking prevention is enabled by default.

Organize & Collect: Organization on the go

• New! Collections makes it easier than ever to collect and organize content you find on the web across your signed-in devices – now available on your mobile device.

Private Browser: InPrivate browsing

• Privacy matters. InPrivate tabs won’t store your browsing data (like cookies, history, autofill information, or temporary files)

• Keep your search history private with built-in InPrivate search in Microsoft Bing. When you browse using InPrivate mode, your search history will never be saved to Microsoft Bing or associated back to your Microsoft account.

Ad Blocker:

• AdBlock Plus helps block unwanted ads.

• Block ads by turning on ad blocking by visiting Settings > Content blockers.