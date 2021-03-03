Google Chrome 89.0.4389.72 Update – Faster Web Browsing on Android

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Whether you enjoy using Google Chrome for the fast web browsing speeds that it offers or for the useful built-in features for Android, we have some great news to share with you. The developers who are in charge of Google Chrome have published a brand-new update that sports the 89.0.4389.72 version number. The update is available to download right now and today we will cover everything there is to know about it.

Google Chrome 89.0.4389.72 Update

The first thing that we want to mention about the new 89.0.4389.72 update is that it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, we are advising all Chrome fans to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi so that they can be among the first ones to access the update and all the improvements that it brings.

What’s New?

The new update aims to improve the overall performances of the mobile browser. Therefore, it should come as no surprise to find out that the developers have packed the update with a bundle of “under the hood” software tweaks that are helping the mobile browser run faster. That’s not all. The update also comes with bug fixes that patch various issues.

Top Features

Browse fast and type less. Choose from personalized search results that instantly appear as you type and quickly browse previously visited web pages. Fill in forms quickly with Autofill.

Incognito Browsing. Use Incognito mode to browse the internet without saving your history. Browse privately across all your devices.

Sync Chrome Across Devices. When you sign into Chrome, your bookmarks, passwords, and settings will be automatically synced across all your devices. You can seamlessly access all your information from your phone, tablet, or laptop.

All your favorite content, one tap away. Chrome is not just fast for Google Search, but designed so you are one tap away from all your favorite content. You can tap on your favorite news sites or social media directly from the new tab page.

Protect your phone with Google Safe Browsing. Chrome has Google Safe Browsing built-in. It keeps your phone safe by showing warnings to you when you attempt to navigate to dangerous sites or download dangerous files.

Fast downloads and view web pages and videos offline Chrome has a dedicated download button, so you can easily download videos, pictures, and entire webpages with just one tap. Chrome also has downloads home right inside Chrome, where you can access all the content you downloaded, even when you are offline.

Google Voice Search. Chrome gives you an actual web browser you can talk to. Use your voice to find answers on-the-go without typing and go hands free. You can browse and navigate quicker using your voice anywhere, anytime.

Google Translate built-in: Quickly translate entire web pages. Chrome has Google Translate built in to help you to translate entire web to your own language with one tap.