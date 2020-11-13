Mozilla Firefox 83.1.0 Update for Android – New Features and Other Improvements

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

One of the best things about using Mozilla Firefox for Android to browse the web is the fact that you get access to all the latest updates that the developers are publishing on a daily basis. With that said, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that a brand-new software release has been made available for download.

Mozilla Firefox 83.1.0 Update for Android

If you enjoy using Mozilla Firefox on your Android-powered smartphone, then you should make sure to keep the device connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The reason why we are saying that is because the new 83.1.0 update for Mozilla Firefox is available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels.

Alternatively, eager Mozilla Firefox fans who don’t want to wait for the update to pop up in their notifications panel can always choose to manually download and install it on their smartphones in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). However, we want to mention that APK releases are only compatible with devices that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option.

What’s New?

Now that we have covered what are the ways to access the new update for Mozilla Firefox, let’s go ahead and take a look at the full patch notes for the new update:

Accidentally close a tab? You can now reopen your recently closed tabs in your tab tray menu or History panel.

Automatically purge cookies from sites you haven’t directly visited in 30 days

Newly supported add-ons: Video Background Play Fix and Google Search Fixer

Added a new locale: Tajik!

Better support for opening links in Firefox from third-party apps

The last thing that we want to highlight about the mobile browser’s latest update is that it comes with a bundle of bug fixes that are tackling various software issues.