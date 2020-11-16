Samsung Galaxy S21 Full Next-Gen Specs and Design Get Leaked

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Even though Samsung recently launched Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that ships with all the latest hardware upgrades available on the market and 5G support, the South Korean based tech giant is already working on its next-generation flagship. We are talking about Galaxy S21. Since Samsung is such a massive company, then it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the full specs sheet for the not-yet-announced Galaxy S21 has been leaked.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Specs Get Leaked

The first thing that we want to mention about Galaxy S21 is that the leaked press renders show off an amazing design. The display seems to be fully bezel-less and only has a small hole for the selfie shooter. To make things even better, the massive display is paired with rounded corners that give it a more premium look and feel.

If we take a look at the rear side of the next-gen smartphone, we are going to see that it sports a quad-camera setup that is paired with a big LED. Galaxy S21 truly looks like a next-gen smartphone and we believe that Samsung’s competitors will have a difficult time coming up with something that looks just as amazing.

Under the Hood

Now that we have talked about Galaxy S21’s innovative design, let’s take a look under the smartphone’s hood and see what are the specs that it has to offers. Galaxy S21 is equipped with a 6.2-inches display that uses FHD+LTPS technology to provide the highest resolution possible. Samsung also thought to add a feature that is dedicated to mobile gaming and tweaked the display to have a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Galaxy S21 is going to be one of the best smartphones for mobile gaming and the reason behind this is that the smartphone is fueled by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 875 CPU. This is an octa-core processor that is paired with a 4,000 mAh battery.