Netflix Ad-Supported Tier Now Available on Apple TV

Because the company has lifted previous restrictions, the tier of Netflix that is supported by advertisements can now be accessed through an Apple TV. This tier was introduced in November. When users update the Netflix app on their tvOS devices to version 2.3.0, they will be able to take advantage of the new pricing plan that is more cost-effective. However, you should be aware that there are some limitations, such as the fact that you can only stream to a single device at a time, that the resolution is 720p, and that certain movies and television shows are not included in the most basic plan. The Basic plan costs $3 more than the Standard plan and provides streaming on one device at the same 720p resolution; however, it does not include advertisements and allows users to download shows and movies for offline viewing.

However, despite the fact that it has a lower price point, the tier that is supported by advertisements has not been as popular as was anticipated. Less than ten percent of new subscribers have chosen this option. A significant number of users have become accustomed to skipping commercials while streaming content. Netflix has reduced the amount of commercial break time to approximately four to five minutes per hour, catering to users who are willing to endure the interruptions.

Users who were previously unable to access the plan due to restrictions will be glad to hear that the ad-supported tier is now available on Apple TV. Even though the plan might not be suitable for everyone, it provides an option for those who are looking for a way to cut costs on their subscription to a streaming service.