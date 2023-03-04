Newly Leaked Render Offers a Sneak Peek at Nothing’s Unannounced Speaker

Nothing, a technology firm based in London and established by Carl Pei, has been making waves thanks to the novel and distinctive product designs it has developed. Pei teased that there was more to come from the firm while making the announcement that the forthcoming Phone 2 would be powered by a CPU from the Snapdragon 8 series during Mobile World Congress. Pei also hinted that there was more to come from the company.

A newly discovered render, which was provided by 91mobiles and Kuba Wojciechowski, might be able to provide some insight into what “more” might entail. The image depicts an unreleased Nothing speaker that has the same distinctive design language as the company’s earlier products. It has a boxy shape and a variety of physical switches on the left and right edges of the device.

The spherical component that is located at the very top of the speaker and bears the Nothing logo is, however, what truly sets it unique from other speakers. Although while it is not quite clear what this component is, there is a possibility that it is a digital display, which would indicate that it is more than simply a straightforward Bluetooth speaker.

The speaker has a color scheme that consists of white, black, gray, and red, and it appears to contain many speakers that can cover a wide variety of frequencies. Because of this, it has the potential to become a formidable rival in the market for smart speakers.

Fans of Nothing will find this new development to be quite interesting, despite the fact that there is no official information on when this speaker will be available or what features it will contain. This leaked render is expected to only add to the excitement that has already been generated by the company’s distinctive approach to design and innovation, which has attracted the attention of tech aficionados all around the world.

Before any formal pronouncements are made, it is imperative that this information be taken with a grain of salt, as it should be with any other leak. On the other hand, if this is the product that Pei hinted at during the Mobile World Congress, then we won’t have to wait too much longer to get additional information about it.