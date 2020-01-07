Salesforce for SMEs? What are the advantages?

Dashboards happen to be the best thing about Salesforce. Not only are these dashboards visually appealing but easy to operate as well. These do not need to be updated manually. This is the kind of impact Salesforce has on your business.

Dashboards help enhance the communication aspect. It offers everybody a centralized solution to access information and data. The charts and graphs upload within no time and gets updated automatically. You can avoid problems such as lack of cohesion using Salesforce. This is what Salesforce brings to the table. If you want to know what is Salesforce (and what does it do?), then get in touch with some of your friends who run a small/medium-scale business house.

Here are some ways Salesforce comes in handy:

Salesforce is a great way of managing and mobilizing existing customers

A wide variety of tools available in Salesforce help you keep track of new customers

Helps you manage online marketing, such as social media marketing

Salesforce helps you manage after-sales support quite well

You don’t need to install it

It is cloud based, which means you can access it anytime, anywhere, and on any device

You can track customer data in real-time.

Supported by all of the prominent browsers, such as Mozilla, Google Chrome, etc.

Advantages of Salesforce for SMEs:

Account planning become easier than ever before

The sales reps and execs. within your company can benefit immensely from all of the customer information that is contained in the database. In this way, they can make separate plans for various different sets of clients. You can make connections with clients using the various tools available in Salesforce. Sales reps can modify plans in order to meet the needs and requirements of different customers on an individual basis. There is also an option to create to-do lists for your clients and customers. You can create these on a daily basis in accordance with your requirements. This would help you keep track of all of the things that you undertake during the course of the day.

Customer information is available to you in the blink of an eye

A lot of organizations use it because of the information it gets you. While using Salesforce, you get to use a wide range of features. Also, you get to view each of the accounts individually. You can make plans after analyzing the customer info. In great detail.

It is something that comes in handy in the long run. You can keep all of your customer profiles organised. This will also help you categorize/segment possible customers in various different sub-divisions (according to their search habits, needs and requirements, preferences, etc.). In this way, you will be able to track all of the leads that are attached to your possible customers.

Team collaboration remains on your tips

Collaboration becomes all the more easy with Salesforce as people can log into it and access it from a wide range of devices. Also, cloud support allows you to access it and monitor it in real-time. As more and more people can collaborate using Salesforce, the possibilities are bound to increase by leaps and bounds. The more you collaborate, the more you will learn from others. This is a great way to ensure reverse learning.

Time management becomes all the world easy

With a wide range of planning and organizing tools at your disposal, you can manage tasks like never before. This means you can prioritize tasks according to your needs and requirements. Shortlist customers in groups and analyze their potential on priority. This will help you in your bid to do things at your own pace.

Final words:

Salesforce is a revolution. Embrace it or you’ll lag behind.