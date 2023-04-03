Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Check Out Fresh Details Regarding the Specs!

Samsung released the new Galaxy S23 lineup of flagship smartphones back in February, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor on all models, making them faster than their predecessors. The devices are also more durable with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and feature 120Hz refresh rate Dynamic AMOLED displays.

The S23 Ultra boasts a 200MP main sensor and a 10 MP periscope telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom and Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS. All models are capable of recording videos up to 8K resolution and have high-quality selfie cameras.

It should be only a matter of time until a FE (Fan Edition) of the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup will also appear. Thanks to a new leak spotted by Notebookcheck in a tweet, there’s plenty to learn about the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE!

S23 FE specific specifications leaked Exynos2200 – 6.4 Gbps LPDDR5 6/8 GB RAM – UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB – Front camera: 12 MP 1.12um – Wide-angle camera: Wide-angle 50 MP 1.0um GN3 – 3x telephoto camera: 8 MP 1.0um Hi-347 – Ultra wide-angle camera: 12MP 1.12um IMX258 — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) April 2, 2023

Leaker Tech_Reve has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will come with an Exynos 2200 processor, which could be a major disappointment for customers as the Exynos 2200 on the Galaxy S22 lineup last year was not well received.

However, the Galaxy S23 FE is expected to have 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, which is comparable to the Galaxy S23 range’s LPPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

On the bright side, the Galaxy S23 FE is rumored to feature the same 50MP GN3 main camera as the S22, S22+, S23, and S23+, along with a 12MP ultra-wide shooter and an 8MP 3x zoom lens. The device is also expected to have a 12MP selfie camera, but it is unclear whether it will be the same as the one on the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung has released several FE (Fan Edition) versions of its flagship smartphones over the past few years. However, there is no fixed schedule for when Samsung releases these versions. The release of the FE versions is typically dependent on the success of the original flagship models and the demand from consumers for a more affordable alternative.