Samsung Plans to Introduce 5G Satellite Communications for Smartphones

Smartphones will be able to interact with other smartphones and satellites thanks to Samsung’s stated development of 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN). When regular network signals are unavailable, such technology is invaluable in times of crisis. With Samsung’s 5G NTN satellite technology, consumers may go online in remote locations like the middle of the ocean or in the middle of a desert since the company plans to employ both satellites and non-terrestrial vehicles to deliver the best possible connection.

Samsung has employed the Exynos Modem 5300 in its simulations to anticipate and reduce frequency offsets brought on by the Doppler Shift. Samsung’s 5G NTN satellite communication technology may allow for full two-way text messaging, as well as the exchange of HD images and videos, in contrast to Apple’s iPhone 14’s satellite connection, which only delivers smaller, compressed text messages.

Samsung Electronics aspires to be the global leader in expanding hybrid terrestrial-NTN communications ecosystems in advance of the introduction of 6G, as stated by Min Goo Kim, Executive Vice President of CP Development. The global telecom operators, mobile device manufacturers, and chip designers will all benefit from the company’s 5G NTN standard’s compatibility and scalability. More improvements to this cutting-edge technology are planned for inclusion in future Exynos CPUs from Samsung.

Despite the fact that Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series does not support satellite connection just now, the firm hopes to provide this feature soon. In contrast to Samsung’s current flagship devices, which feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Qualcomm’s newest mobile platform may be ready for release in the second half of 2023, and it will allow for two-way satellite communication capabilities on premium smartphones.

To sum up, Samsung’s 5G NTN satellite communication technology is a game-changer for individuals who rely on constant connection in far-flung places. The company’s dedication to this technology bodes well for the development of cutting-edge capabilities in future handsets.