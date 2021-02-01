SimCity BuildIt 1.36.1.97638 Update – Get the Latest Features and Bug Fixes

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Do you enjoy playing SimCity BuildIt on your smartphone? If that is the case, we have some great news to share with you. The developers who are in charge of the mobile game have published a brand-new update that is available to download right now. Therefore, we are advising all SimCity fans to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network so that they can be among the first ones to get the update.

SimCity BuildIt 1.36.1.97638 Update

The new update for SimCity sports the 1.36.1.97638 version number and it focuses on improving the overall performances of the mobile game. The way that the update does that is by introducing a bundle of software improvements and bug fixes that are patching various issues. Thanks to this, the new update for SimCity is categorized as a high-priority release that everyone should download as soon as possible.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about SimCity’s latest update, let’s go on and take a look at the top features that the game offers.

BRING YOUR CITY TO LIFE

Build skyscrapers, parks, bridges, and much more! Place buildings strategically to keep the taxes flowing and your city growing. Solve real-life challenges like traffic and pollution. Provide services like power plants and police departments. Keep traffic moving with grand avenues and streetcars.

PUT YOUR IMAGINATION ON THE MAP

Build Tokyo-, London- or Paris-style neighborhoods, and unlock exclusive landmarks like the Eiffel Tower or Statue of Liberty. Discover new technologies with the Future Cities while getting athletic with sports stadiums. Decorate your city with rivers, lakes and forests, and expand along the beach or on the mountain slopes. Unlock new geographic regions such as the Sunny Isles or Frosty Fjords, each with a unique architectural style. There’s always something new and different to make your city unique.

BATTLE YOUR WAY TO VICTORY

Defend your city against monsters or compete against other mayors in Club Wars. Plot winning strategies with your Club mates and declare war on other cities. Once the battle is on, unleash crazy disasters like the Disco Twister and Plant Monster on your opponents. Earn valuable rewards to use in battle or to improve your city. In addition, take on other players in the Contest of Mayors, where you can complete weekly challenges and climb the League ranks towards the top. Each new contest Season brings on new unique rewards to beautify your city!

CONNECT AND TEAM UP

Join a Mayor’s Club to trade supplies with other members and chat about strategies and available resources. Collaborate to help someone complete their personal vision and get support to complete yours. Build big, work together, lead other Mayors, and watch your city come to life!