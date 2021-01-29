WeChat 8.0.0 Update – Get the Latest Improvements Right Now!

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

WeChat is an innovative platform that combines the features of messaging apps with social media apps. Users receive access to all essential communication features such as video/audio calling and texting, but that’s not all. WeChat also provides users with access to social media features such as friends, moments, and mobile payment features. Thanks to this, the app is now used by more than one billion all over the world.

WeChat 8.0.0 Update

The reason why WeChat is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a new update. The update is available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels and therefore, all WeChat fans are advised to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The update will automatically pop up in the notifications panel.

If that doesn’t happen, WeChat users can always choose to manually trigger the update by heading over to the Google Play Store page of WeChat and click on the “Update” button. Doing this will automatically search for all the available updates and begin downloading them.

What’s New?

The new update for WeChat comes with a bundle of bug fixes and software improvements. Even though bug fixes might not be as impressive as new features, but they are certainly more important. With that said, WeChat fans should make sure to get the new update as soon as possible. The performances that the app provides will go to the next level.

Top Features

Here are the top features that WeChat offers:

– MORE WAYS TO CHAT: Message friends using text, photo, voice, video, location sharing, and more. Create group chats with up to 500 members.

– VOICE & VIDEO CALL: High-quality voice and video calls to anywhere in the world. Make group video calls with up to 9 people.

– REAL-TIME LOCATION: Not good at explaining directions? Share your real-time location with the press of a button.

– MOMENTS: Share your favorite moments. Post photos, videos, and more to your Moments stream.

– TIME CAPSULE (NEW!): Share glimpses of your day. Record short videos to post in your Time Capsule before they disappear in 24 hours.

– STICKER GALLERY: Browse thousands of fun, animated stickers to help express yourself in chats, including stickers with your favorite cartoon and movie characters.

– CUSTOM STICKERS: Make chatting more unique with custom stickers and the new Selfie Stickers feature.

– OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS: Tons of accounts to follow with original content and news for your reading pleasure.

– MINI PROGRAMS: Countless third-party services all within the WeChat app that don’t require additional installation, saving you precious phone storage and time.

– TOP STORIES: See the latest articles your friends are reading and discover all kinds of interesting content.

– GAMES: Have fun and compete with friends in a huge selection of WeChat Mini Games and Tencent Games (*only available in certain regions).

– WECHAT PAY: Enjoy the convenience of world-leading mobile payment features with WeChat Pay and Wallet (*only available in certain regions).

– WECHAT OUT: Make calls to mobile phones and landlines around the globe at super low rates (*only available in certain regions).

– LANGUAGE SUPPORT: Localized in 20 different languages and can translate friends’ messages and Moments posts.

– BETTER PRIVACY: Giving you the highest level of control over your privacy, WeChat is the only messaging app to be certified by TRUSTe.