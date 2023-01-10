Tales of Symphonia Remastered Has a New Trailer

Thanks to the guys from Bandai Namco, there’s a new trailer available to watch for Tales of Symphonia Remastered. The original game is a classic RPG launched in 2016, and it’s great to see that a remastered version is launching in just a few weeks!

It’s not hard to grasp the deal regarding the original Tales of Symphonia game: In a world that is slowly deteriorating, a prophecy has been passed down through generations that tell of a savior who will arise from the populace and bring about rejuvenation to the land. This is an epic journey where morality becomes ambiguous, as the destiny of not just one but two worlds that are intertwined hangs in the balance. This is a story of a hero rising to overcome overwhelming odds, to bring hope to land in despair, and to restore the balance between good and evil. It is a legend that has been kept alive throughout the ages, a tale of a hero who will one day come to save a dying world.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered launches on February 17

Thanks to TechRaptor, we know both the release date and the platforms that will run Tales of Symphonia Remastered.

The remastered version of the classic RPG, Tales of Symphonia, is set to release on February 17, 2023, for a variety of gaming platforms, including PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. This updated version of the game promises to bring new improvements and features that will enhance the player’s experience, such as updated graphics.

Remastered games are often enhanced versions of the original game, and they can bring new features and improvements that can make the game more enjoyable and accessible to players. These can include things like updated graphics, improved sound and music, new content, and bug fixes. However, it’s important to note that not all remastered games are created equal, and the quality of the remaster will depend on the amount of effort that goes into it.