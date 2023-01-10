MIUI 14: Xiaomi Is Now Looking For People Who Want To Test It Before It Comes Out

If you want to sample MIUI 14 before it’s released, Xiaomi is now looking for beta testers. Devices registered in MIUI’s Global or Indian branches may use the MIUI 14 Beta on the Xiaomi 12 Lite. Based on Android 13, the upgrade will provide a number of improvements over the current MIUI 13 software that comes preinstalled on the Xiaomi 12 Lite.

Xiaomi released MIUI 14, a significant operating system upgrade based on Android 12 or Android 13, last month. It was previously speculated that MIUI 14 will no longer support smartphones running Android 11, among other improvements meant to enhance the software’s performance, user interface, and security. The Xiaomi 12S and Redmi K50 series were among the first smartphones announced by Xiaomi to get MIUI 14. Unfortunately, this plan is only valid for Chinese MIUI smartphones.

Xiaomi has begun enabling beta testers of the MIUI 14 operating system upgrade, beginning with the Xiaomi 12 Lite, even though the firm has not yet announced a worldwide MIUI 14 release plan. Although it lacks the capability of the other phones in the Xiaomi 12 series, the Lite model still has a Snapdragon 778G CPU, a 6.55-inch 120 Hz Amoled screen, a 108 MP camera, as well as a 4,300 mAh battery. Xiaomi’s decision to launch worldwide MIUI 14 beta testing on the Xiaomi 12 Lite instead of the Xiaomi 12 or Xiaomi 12 Pro is somewhat out of the ordinary.

At this time, you may only update your Xiaomi 12 Lite running the Global or Indian version of MIUI to MIUI 14. Whether or not this is true for your phone may be determined by going to “My device” in the main Settings panel and checking the build number there. You can tell whether your device is ready for the MIUI 14 beta test by looking at the build number for clues. To join the Xiaomi beta program, you’ll need to provide both your Mi Account ID and the IMEI number of your smartphone.