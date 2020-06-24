Valorant Patch 1.02 – Get the Full Patch Notes (New Features, Buffs and Nerfs)

We reported yesterday that Apex Legends has received a major update that focuses on enhancing the gameplay to help the game compete against Activision’s highly popular Call of Duty: Warzone. Well, it looks like Apex Legends is not the only game that has been updated. Riot Games also released patch 1.02 which adds lots of important changes to the ranked system and introduces buffs and nerfs to the champions.

Valorant Patch 1.02 – Full Patch Notes

Agent Updates

VIPER

Toxic Screen now burns through walls, placing emitters at all valid locations (e.g., the ground) over its length

Snake Bite, taking damage will make a player fragile for a short time

Fragile is a debuff that increases damage taken

Note: the total damage is unchanged (the damage is lowered, but fragile increases it – it all evens out)

Poison Orb activation cooldown increased :: .5s >>> 6s

JETT

Blade Storm now refreshes when used to kill Phoenix during Run It Back.

REYNA

Soul Orbs are now spawned when Reyna kills Phoenix during Run It Back.

CYPHER

Fixed an issue where Spycam blocked Spike defusal

Fixed an issue where players could place a Cyber Cage on a Trapwire

Added prevention for Spycam going through teleporter doors on Bind when placed on the frame from the outside

SMOKE TUNING

Adjusted tuning around screen effects when exiting and entering smokes Decreased blind “falloff” value Decreased nearsighted intensity



Weapon Updates

Bucky (right-click)

Crouch-walking accuracy: 3.45 >>> 4.1

Walk accuracy 6.4 >>> 4.4

Run Accuracy 3.5 >>> 6.4

Competitive Mode Update

Competitive Mode will be made available during this patch, changes since closed beta: Updated rank iconography. New name for top rank: Radiant Expanded skill disparity range for playing with friends in rank placements



Map Updates

Adjusted numerous locations to allow clearing angles to be a bit more straightforward in the following places:

Haven

Garage Doors

Entrance to C Long on Attacker Side

Cover in A Lobby restructured to open up the space which allows for additional sight lines and traversal options

C Link

A Link

The Entrance to A Sewer and the bottom of A Sewer

Ascent

Defender spawn entrance

Attacker side of A Main (Including a self-boost to gain an additional angle to peek A Main as an attacker)

Garden entrance

Bind

A Bath entrance

B Teleporter Exit and B Window entrance

Split

Defender Spawn

HUD and UI

All main sections views now have a “back” button in the upper left to return to the Home view (pressing Escape is also supported)

All details views (gun details, players cards, match details, etc.) have been converted to use the same back button in the upper left instead of a close button in the upper right

Small popup dialogs still use the close button in the upper right where appropriate

Slide-out options menu removed from the logo button in upper left

New options button added to upper right, which opens the menu with Settings, Support, About, Leave Match, and Exit to Desktop buttons

Circle progress elements for Battlepass and active contract removed from navigation; missions element remains throughout the experience

Navigation reordered to accommodate the changes

Exit to desktop flow converted to a single button with a popup that allows a player to exit or sign out and exit.

Note that the Leave Match button is now displayed all the time, but will be locked in cases where leaving a match is not allowed. Previously the button was missing completely when leaving was not allowed, which looked like a bug rather than a restriction.

Added a setting that allows players to always display the inventory in the lower right of the HUD

Added a new HUD element that tells you when you haven’t been spawned in due to being AFK

Battlepass

Added Battlepass text button in the nav to make it easier to find

Added small progress bar below text that shows progress for current level of the pass

Hovering Battlepass in the nav shows a “peek” flyout of upcoming pass rewards

Clicking either goes to a new Battlepass section

Contract and Agents Section

Moved Agents section out from under Collection to make it easier to find and to provide a home for contract progress in the nav

Added small progress bar below text that shows progress for current level of the active contract

Hovering Agents in the nav shows a “peek” of upcoming contract rewards

Clicking Agents goes to the Agents section, and clicking the contract flyout navigates to Agents and opens the associated contract details

Removed secondary navigation from Collection view since Agents no longer lives there and the navigation is no longer needed

Quality of Life

An Early Surrender option has been added. You can now opt to surrender out of a match ahead of the match’s completion if you do not want to continue playing. We will also be adding some light polish and functionality in future patches post 1.02. You can call an early surrender vote by typing: “/ff” “forfeit” “concede” or “surrender” An early surrender vote requires all present players on the surrendering team to vote ‘yes’ to pass You can vote via “/yes” or “/no” along with the settings F5 and F6 (defaults) Each team can only call a vote once per half Early surrender votes cannot be called before reaching round 8. Once a vote is called the vote option will be queued to vote on for the next round, or if you call the vote early enough in the buy phase you can vote immediately. The winning team gets round win credit for every round necessary to bring them up to the victory condition (13 rounds). The surrendering team will get loss credit for every round necessary to bring them up to 13 rounds



Added a setting that to allow players to permanently mute text from enemy players

Update to Tagging (slowdown effect when hit by enemy fire)

Effect of tagging on movement speed reduced: Tagging Movement Speed Reduction (Standard) 80% >> 70% Tagging Movement Speed Reduction (Wall Penetration) 35% >> 25%

Increased the time it takes to reach desired slow amount when tagged by 100%

Mode Updates

Spike Rush

New Orb Type – Tracer Orb Team-wide buff that grants 2x wall penetration and reveals enemies for .75s when they are hit Duration: Entire round



Speed Boost changed to Combat Stim Movement speed and durations unchanged Reload time decreased by 30% Weapon draw time decreased by 30% Spread recovery time decreased by 30% Rate of Fire increased by 30% Jump force increased by 25%



Plague Orb now shares a pool with Paranoia Orb Only one of these will be chosen per game Only one Plague Orb can spawn per round Health reduction decreased from 90 to 50



Deception Orb now shares a pool with Plague Orb Only one of these will be chosen per game Only one Deception Orb can spawn per round Duration decreased from 10s to 8s (now matches Plague Orb) Tunnel vision decreased by 20% (meaning you see more on your screen)



Practice Mode

Reyna: Killing practice bots now properly spawns Soul Orbs

Jett: Killing practice bots now properly refreshes Blade Storm

Performance Updates

Optimized a worst case performance scenario that occurred when multiple players are moving close to one another.

Optimized multi-kill streak banners.

Optimized player health bars

Optimized creation of pings (z-ping, ping wheel, when an ally dies, etc)

Optimized Spawn Barrier audio causing periodic framerate dips.

[1.01 Hotfix] Resolved an issue that was causing low memory systems with slow HDDs to perform especially poorly.

Bug Fixes

Levels 2-7 for the Sovereign Ghost skin are now fixed and unlockable

Fixed Toggle Walk, you can once again use this setting

Fixed the Return from AFK message only displaying the name of the last player to rejoin

Fixed an issue where the defuse bar would duplicate

Fixed several localization strings and text overlaps

Fixed several crashes

Fixed a bug where the Spike could automatically plant when you walked onto a plant site while it was in your inventory

Fixed a bug where the Spike would float in the air if it had been placed on a Sage wall

Fixed a bug where the dropped Spike’s model could be invisible to defenders on while it was on the ground

Fixed a bug where gun buddies were squished on the Arsenal page

Fixed a bug where trying to open the Character Select UI while the megamap in the Shooting Range would result in a deadlock

Improved GPU performance of most out of game menu screens

Fixed a bug where sometimes players got stuck on the transition into game and never successfully transitioned into game

Fixed a bug where the spread on the Bucky’s alt fire was higher when walking than was when running or standing still

Fixed a bug where dead players could appear standing when you reconnect to a match

Fixed a bug where you could get stuck grabbing orbs

Fixed a bug where enemy players would appear on the minimap while watching the Spike, once your team was dead

Known Issues