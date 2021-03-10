WhatsApp 2.21.6.2 Beta Update – Remove Sound When Sharing Videos

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Whether you enjoy using WhatsApp for the wide range of features that it offers or for the high-level privacy, you should consider enrolling in the beta program. The reason behind this is that beta users are always the first ones to access all the latest updates and a brand-new one has just arrived. With that said, today we will check out everything there is to know about WhatsApp’s latest update.

WhatsApp 2.21.6.2 Beta Update

The new update for WhatsApp sports the 2.21.6.2 beta version number and it’s available to download via OTA (over the air) channels right now. All beta users will receive the update automatically and if that doesn’t happen, it can always be manually triggered from Google Play Store.

What’s New?

The patch notes for WhatsApp’s latest update show us that the update focuses on improving the software performances of the app. However, bug fixes and software tweaks are not the only “goodies” that the update introduces. The update also makes it possible for users to remove sound when sharing videos with their friends.

Top Features

Here are the best features that WhatsApp offers to Android and iOS devices: