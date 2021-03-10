WhatsApp 2.21.6.2 Beta Update – Remove Sound When Sharing Videos

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.
Whether you enjoy using WhatsApp for the wide range of features that it offers or for the high-level privacy, you should consider enrolling in the beta program. The reason behind this is that beta users are always the first ones to access all the latest updates and a brand-new one has just arrived. With that said, today we will check out everything there is to know about WhatsApp’s latest update.
WhatsApp 2.21.6.2 Beta Update
The new update for WhatsApp sports the 2.21.6.2 beta version number and it’s available to download via OTA (over the air) channels right now. All beta users will receive the update automatically and if that doesn’t happen, it can always be manually triggered from Google Play Store.
What’s New?
The patch notes for WhatsApp’s latest update show us that the update focuses on improving the software performances of the app. However, bug fixes and software tweaks are not the only “goodies” that the update introduces. The update also makes it possible for users to remove sound when sharing videos with their friends.
Top Features
Here are the best features that WhatsApp offers to Android and iOS devices:
- NO FEES: WhatsApp uses your phone’s Internet connection (4G/3G/2G/EDGE or Wi-Fi, as available) to let you message and call friends and family, so you don’t have to pay for every message or call.* There are no subscription fees to use WhatsApp.
- MULTIMEDIA: Send and receive photos, videos, documents, and Voice Messages.
- GROUP CHAT: Enjoy group chats with your contacts so you can easily stay in touch with your friends or family.
- WHATSAPP WEB: You can also send and receive WhatsApp messages right from your computer’s browser.
- NO INTERNATIONAL CHARGES: There’s no extra charge to send WhatsApp messages internationally. Chat with your friends around the world and avoid international SMS charges.*
- SAY NO TO USERNAMES AND PINS: Why bother having to remember yet another username or PIN? WhatsApp works with your phone number, just like SMS, and integrates seamlessly with your phone’s existing address book.
- ALWAYS LOGGED IN: With WhatsApp, you’re always logged in so you don’t miss messages. No more confusion about whether you’re logged in or logged out.
- QUICKLY CONNECT WITH YOUR CONTACTS: Your address book is used to quickly and easily connect you with your contacts who have WhatsApp so there’s no need to add hard-to-remember usernames.
- OFFLINE MESSAGES: Even if you miss your notifications or turn off your phone, WhatsApp will save your recent messages until the next time you use the app.