Snapchat 11.20.0.28 Beta Update – Get the Latest Tweaks and Fixes

Do you enjoy using Snapchat to share amazing photos and videos with your friends? If that is the case, we have great news to share with you. The developers of the app have published a brand-new beta update that takes Snapchat’s performances to the next level. Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about it.

Snapchat 11.20.0.28 Beta Update

As previously noted, the new update for Snapchat is available in the form of beta and it’s rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Alternatively, Snapchat fans who don’t want to join the beta program can choose to manually download and install the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the new update aims to improve the overall performances of Snapchat on Android and iOS. The way that the update does that is by introducing bug fixes and software tweaks. Therefore, the new update is categorized as a high-priority release that everyone should download as soon as possible.

Top Features

Check out the list below to see the top features that Snapchat offers to Android and iOS users:

SNAP 📸

• Snapchat opens right to the camera. Tap to take a photo, or press and hold for video.

• Add a Lens or Filter to your photo — new ones are added every day! Change the way you look, dance with your 3D Bitmoji, and discover games you can play with your face.

• Create your own Filters to add to photos and videos — or try out Lenses made by our community!

CHAT 💬

• Stay in touch and Chat with friends with live messaging, or share your day with Group Stories.

• Video Chat with up to 16 friends at once. You can even use Filters and Lenses!

• Express yourself with Friendmojis — exclusive Bitmojis made just for you and a friend.

STORIES

• Watch friends’ Stories to see their day unfold.

• Watch Stories from the Snapchat community, based on your interests.

• Watch breaking news and exclusive Original Shows.

SPOTLIGHT

• Spotlight shines a light on the best of Snapchat!

• Submit your own Snaps or lean back and watch.

• Save your favorites and share them with friends.

SNAP MAP 🗺

• See where your friends are hanging out, if they’ve shared their location with you.

• Share your location with your best friends, or go off the grid with Ghost Mode.

• Discover live Stories from the community nearby, or across the world!

MEMORIES 🎞️

• Look back on Snaps you’ve saved with free cloud storage.

• Edit and send old moments to friends, or save them to your Camera Roll.

• Create Stories from your favorite memories to share with friends and family.