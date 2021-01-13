WhatsApp 23.21.2.2 Beta Update – Disappearing Messages are Now Available

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If you enjoy using WhatsApp to communicate with your friends and family members, we recommend checking out the app’s beta program. The reason why we are saying this is because beta users are always the first in line to access all the latest updates and improvements that they bring. In fact, a new update that sports the 2.21.2.2 beta version number is now available for download. Today we are going to check out everything there is to know about it.

WhatsApp 23.21.2.2 Beta Update

As previously noted, the latest update for WhatsApp sports the 23.21.2.2 beta version number. The update can be downloaded directly via OTA (over the air) channels and the only requirement is to be enrolled in the beta program and to have access to Wi-Fi.

There is also an alternative way to access the update. The developers of the chatting app have also released in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). Thanks to this, the new update for WhatsApp can be manually downloaded and installed. However, we do need to mention that APK releases are compatible only with Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option in their Settings panel.

What’s New?

The question that all WhatsApp fans must be asking right now is what’s new? Well, the new update comes with a bundle of improvements and new features that are taking the chatting app’s performances to the next level. Check them out below: