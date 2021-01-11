Facebook Lite 233.0.0.10.118 Beta Update – Get the Latest Performance Improvements

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

As everyone already knows by now, Facebook is the world’s most popular app. One of the “secrets” behind Facebook’s massive success is the fact that the social media app is designed to run on all types of devices, including older smartphones. In fact, the developers have created a special app called Facebook Lite. Just like the name implies, Facebook Lite is a light version of the original app and it takes up less internal storage space. That’s not all. The app also requires fewer hardware resources to run.

Facebook Lite 233.0.0.10.118 Beta Update

Despite being a lightweight app, Facebook Lite is still updated on a regular basis with software improvements. Therefore, enrolling in the app’s beta program is always a great idea because you are making sure that you will receive all the latest updates ahead of everyone. Talking about beta updates for Facebook Lite, a release is now available for download.

What’s New?

The latest release for Facebook Lite sports the 233.0.0.10.118 beta version number and according to the patch notes, it aims to improve the overall performances of the social media app. The way that the update does this is by introducing a bundle of “under the hood” software tweaks and bug fixes. As a result, Facebook Lite will run smoother than ever and the chances of encountering bugs will be lower.

How to Download the Update

If you want to access the latest update for Facebook Lite and you are enrolled in the beta program, the only thing you need to do is have access to a stable Wi-Fi network. The update will automatically pop up in the notifications panel. If that doesn’t happen, you can always manually trigger it by accessing the official Google Play Store page of the app.