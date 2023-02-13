With Opera’s Latest Update, You Will Be Able To Use ChatGPT To Get Summaries Of Web Pages And Articles

This week, the business announced its ambitions to include generative AI capabilities into its online browser, beginning with a feature called “Shorten.” This function will employ ChatGPT to generate summaries of websites and articles, and it will be available in the browser starting this week. When the functionality of the tool is made accessible to the general public, a new icon will appear to the right of the address bar. If you tap it, a sidebar will pop up with a bulleted summary of the site you are now viewing. ChatGPT will offer this summary.

According to Jan Standel, vice president of marketing and communications at Opera, Shorten will begin rolling out to users very shortly. This information was provided to The Verge. The firm has said that it is working on other AI-powered capabilities that will enhance the Opera experience; however, the company has not provided specifics of what these next improvements would involve.

The news that Microsoft is revamping Edge to include an AI-powered copilot also came out during the same week that Shorten was announced. One of the capabilities of the new Prometheus model developed by the corporation is the ability to summarize web pages. In addition, Google said this past week that it is working on Bard, an artificial intelligence chatbot that would be powered by its LaMDA platform. Given the proximity of these announcements, it seems that both Microsoft and Opera are looking to generative AI as a strategy to challenge Google’s dominance in the browser business. However, it remains to be seen whether or not such changes really cause consumers to turn away from Chrome as their web browser of choice.