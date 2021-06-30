WoW Companion 3.0.39099 Update for Chains of Domination

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Now that World of Warcraft’s Chains of Domination update is ready to roll out, Blizzard is making sure that the WoW Companion app is prepared. This is one of the most useful apps that Warcraft fans can have installed on their smartphones because it allows them to control their companions and complete missions remotely.

WoW Companion 3.0.39099 Update

Today we are talking about WoW Companion because a brand-new update that sports the 3.0.39099 version number is available for download. The update can be downloaded directly via OTA (over the air) channels just by having access to Wi-Fi. Let’s go ahead and check out what’s new.

What’s New?



• Added additional information to Adventure detail dialogs

• Improved adventurers’ ability cooldown timings

• Added indicator for Maw Assaults

• Added indicator to character selection screen when that character has missions ready to collect

• Improved support for multiple accounts

oThis may require some users to accept additional device permissions.

• Improved news article performance on lower-end devices

• Improved clarity for communicating locked content vs. waiting on data from the server

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about the new update, let’s take a look at the top features that the WoW Companion app offers:

LEAD ADVENTURES: Send your covenant companions on adventures through the Shadowlands, all while you’re on the go. Compose your party, strategize your board layout, collect rewards from completed adventures, and keep your companions healthy for their next adventure.

TRACK WORLD QUESTS: View active World Quests, Callings objectives, and available rewards from directly within the app–then use this intel to plan your activities once you’re in-game.

STAY CONNECTED: Chat with friends in-game via the Guild and Communities feature, follow the latest World of Warcraft headlines and news articles in the News pane, and plan for raids and events in the Calendar.

BATTLE THROUGH MULTIPLE CAMPAIGNS: Organize your forces in the Shadowlands, Battle for Azeroth, and Legion, including missions & followers systems, research trees, and more!

EXAMINE YOUR CHARACTER: Inspect your characters’ weapons, armor, and other character information. Keep tabs on their power and help plan which pieces of gear you want to go for next.