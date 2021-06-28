Warpath 2.02.00 Update is Now Live with Major Improvements

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If you enjoy playing mobile games in your free time, then we are sure that you are a fan of Warpath. This is a super fun mobile game where players get to have in a real-time strategy war while taking on the role of the commander. Warpath offers a plethora of features and the list is updated on a regular basis through new updates.

Warpath 2.02.00 Update

The latest update for Warpath sports the 2.02.00 version number and it can be downloaded directly from the Google Play Store. The new release weighs in at 72.87MB and it is targeting smartphones that are running on Android 10 Q. Fortunately, the update can also be installed on a minimum of Android 5.0 Lollipop.

What’s New?

Warpath should be pleased to find out that the new update aims to balance the game through buffs and fixes. The cool thing about the update is that it also comes with a bundle of “under the hood” software tweaks that are aiming to make the gameplay experience smoother.

Top Features

Here are the top features that Warpath offers:

REAL-TIME STRATEGY

Plan out your attack and engage in epic RTS battles on iconic maps. Use skill and strategy to battle to the top. Join global alliances around the world in the fight for glory. Target your enemies with calculated maneuvers. Move your bases to build, occupy strongholds and expand your territory. Reign supreme on the battlefield to gain strength and mount forces against hostile targets.

DEEPLY CUSTOMIZABLE MILITARY UNITS

Max out your Army! As you play Warpath you will unlock and earn Officers, weapons, and gear. Lock and load with the biggest and baddest guns, tanks and aircraft; and establish an army ready to wage war on the global battlefield. Customize your units by assembling, disassembling, modifying and upgrading. Then test your arsenal in thrilling realistic wars as you shoot down your enemies.

EPIC STORYLINE

Authentic campaigns brought to life! Command your units through rugged terrain and urban landscapes to track down and defeat your enemies. Along your Warpath you’ll meet allies who make the missions more dynamic as you complete objectives and move on to more challenging stages.

STUNNING MOBILE EXPERIENCE

Top quality HD gaming on your phone, with electrifying 3D graphics and sound. Get a kick out of commanding troops all in the palm of your hand. Each chapter takes a different direction, coupled with a hard-hitting plot and cinematic gameplay.