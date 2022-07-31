You Can Now Get ‘StarCraft: Remastered’ for FREE

Amazon Prime has an interesting offer for subscribers starting August 1. The remastered version of StarCraft, which was released back in 2017 for PC gamers only, is now available for free for those who are Prime subscribers. A blog post reveals the offer, which means that those who are fans of the game have all the reasons to benefit from it!

However, the offer includes even more games except for StarCraft: Remastered, and we can also see titles such as Beasts of Maravilla Island, Recompile, ScourgeBringer, and Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises, etc.

Those who are Prime members can also benefit from new in-game content for titles such as Pokémon GO, Roblox, League of Legends, and much more.

Offering the chance to explore the real world in search of Pokemon, the Pokémon GO mobile game is perhaps the most beloved augmented-reality title out there. That means that we all can’t be anything else than mega excited by what may be new in Pokemon GO!

In case you want to learn more about StarCraft: Remastered, here’s what the official website has to say:

“We’ve remastered our units, buildings, and environments, improved game audio, and broadened our supported resolutions. Illustrated interludes bring the struggles and victories of heroes like Artanis, Fenix, Tassadar, Raynor and Kerrigan to life like never before. Most importantly, the strategy gameplay that StarCraft perfected years ago remains unchanged.”

The game promises to upgrade “the essential sci-fi strategy experience from beginning to end,” according to the same source.

Getting your hands on a Prime Gaming subscription is nothing too complicated. A monthly subscription involves a fee of only 5.99 euros. Everybody is hesitant before paying money, of course, so it’s good to know that you have plenty of time to try out the service first. You can benefit from a free trial of 7 days.