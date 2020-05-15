YouTube Kids 5.14.1 Update – Access the Latest Improvements

We think it’s safe to say that YouTube is a “must-have” app on all smartphones. After all, YouTube features and an endless stream of entertaining and informative videos that people can watch directly on their smartphones. Considering the massive popularity of YouTube, no one should be surprised to find out that every kid has it installed on their smartphones.

The developers who are in charge of YouTube wanted to make sure that the video content that is being offered children is filtered and this is why they have created a special version of the app that is called YouTube Kids. This app provides parents with a plethora of customization options for parents that make it possible for them to ensure that their children are watching safe content.

YouTube Kids 5.14.1 Update

The reason why YouTube Kids is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a new update. The update sports the 5.14.1 version number and it is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, we are advising all YouTube Kids fans to make sure to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Eager YouTube Kids fans who don’t want to wait for the update to pop up in their notifications panel can always manually download it to speed up the process. This is possible by getting the update in the form of Android Package Kit. Although, we want to highlight that installing this type of release is a bit tricky.

What’s New?

The question that all YouTube Kids fans must be wondering right now is what’s new? Some of you might be disappointed to find out that the new update doesn’t come with any UI (user interface) changes or exciting features. Instead of adding features, the latest 5.14.1 update for YouTube Kids aims to take its performances to the next level.

According to the patch notes listed by the developers, the new update introduces a bundle of bug fixes and stability improvements. Therefore, YouTube Kids is going to run smoother than ever and streaming online videos will become a better experience.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about the latest update for YouTube Kids, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the top features that the app has to offer.

A video app made just for kids

YouTube Kids was created to give kids a more contained environment that makes it simpler and more fun for them to explore on their own, and easier for parents and caregivers to guide their journey as they discover new and exciting interests along the way. Learn more at youtube.com/kids

A safer online experience for kids

We work hard to keep the videos on YouTube Kids family-friendly and use a mix of automated filters built by our engineering teams, human review, and feedback from parents to protect our youngest users online. But no system is perfect and inappropriate videos can slip through, so we’re constantly working to improve our safeguards and offer more features to help parents create the right experience for their families.

Customize your child’s experience with Parental Controls

Limit screen time: Set a time limit for how long your kids can watch and help encourage their transition from watching to doing.

Keep up with what they watch: Simply check the watch it again page and you’ll always know what they’ve watched and the newest interests they’re exploring.

Blocking: Don’t like a video? Block the video or whole channel, and never see it again.

Flagging: You can always alert us to inappropriate content by flagging a video for review. Flagged videos are reviewed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Create individual experiences as unique as your kids

Create up to eight kid profiles, each with their own viewing preferences, video recommendations, and settings. Choose from “Approved Content Only” mode or select an age category that fits your child, “Preschool”, “Younger”, or “Older”.

Select the “Approved Content Only” mode if you want to handpick the videos, channels and/or collections that you’ve approved your child to watch. In this mode, kids won’t be able to search for videos.The “Preschool” Mode designed for kids 4 and under curates videos that promote creativity, playfulness, learning, and exploration.

The “Younger” Mode allows kids 5-7 to explore their interests in a wide variety of topics including songs, cartoons, and crafts. While our “Older” Mode gives kids 8 and up the chance to search and explore additional content such as popular music and gaming videos for kids.

All kinds of videos for all kinds of kids

Our library is filled with family-friendly videos on all different topics, igniting your kids’ inner creativity and playfulness. It’s everything from their favorite shows and music to learning how to build a model volcano (or make slime ;-), and everything in between.