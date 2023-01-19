YouTube TV Becomes More Efficient Thanks to New Visual Overhaul

YouTube is taking significant strides to improve the user experience of its TV app with the introduction of a comprehensive redesign. The update, which will be gradually rolled out over the coming months, will feature a host of new tools and filters that will allow users to easily manage and sort through their content.

The redesign process was driven by three core areas of focus: Live, Library, and Home, and was guided by key design principles such as “empowering users, anticipating their needs, and recognizing their preferences.” The firm shared all the details via the YouTube Blog.

Easier to find saved content

When it comes to Live, the new design will make it easier for users to find and access live content, with improved organization and search functionality. The Library will feature a more intuitive layout, making it simpler for users to find and access their saved content. The Home tab will be redesigned to give users a more personalized experience, with better recommendations and a more engaging user interface.

The redesign is the result of a collaborative effort between the YouTube team and the users themselves. Through surveys and app usage data, the team was able to gain insight into the needs and preferences of its users and use that information to build a better product. The new design is not only more visually appealing but also more user-friendly, making it easier for users to navigate and find the content they want to watch. YouTube’s goal is to make the app more efficient, intuitive, and enjoyable to use. This redesign is just the first step in the company’s journey to create a better product for its users.

If you’re one of those numerous folks who like to perform a lot of actions through YouTube TV, the new update will certainly delight you.