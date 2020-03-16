10 Wise Investments Students Can Make for Better Studying at College

College life is quite stressful whether you are a first-year student, or this is your final year. No one can completely get away from the anxiety, especially when it comes to studying for finals. Add on the pressure of work, family duties, and childcare, and it can all be too much to cope with during a term. Instead of stressing out like usual, check out the following investment tips to help increase your ability to remember, organize yourself, and get good grades. It takes less than an hour of your time but these tips simplify the life of most students.

1. Google Is OK, but Wolfram|Alpha Works Better for Students

Wolfram|Alpha is not your ordinary search engine; this highly intelligent app is a knowledge engine run by a multitude of experts in countless fields, like technology, math, English and science. It is an ever-learning device that generates powerful results to help you study any subject. Have a hard math equation to solve? Wolfram|Alpha can help! The basic app costs nothing, but if you want the pro version with homework help, step-by-step solutions, and subject-specific website help, it will cost you $4.75 a month as a student. Not bad for an app that can help you overcome most academic issues for many school years. If you are in need of last minute help on a homework assignment, this company will work for you.

2. Use iStudiezPRO to Keep on Track

iStudiesPro is an app from Apple that will keep you on track, it helps sort out urgent homework, keep a calendar up to date, and even track the grades that you receive. The cool thing about this app is that it works with your phone, computer, and even Windows and Android. This app is free, but there are in-app purchases that you can afford to study well at college.

3. Order Tutoring to Succeed in the Studies

Most colleges have student services available, and, sometimes, you can even find a tutor that is free. If not, there are ways to find a paid tutor. Check the community boards around campus, or even look online on sites like Wyzant.com. Sometimes, you can even go to your college’s Facebook page and ask for recommendations on tutors. There is always someone around to help you. The hourly rate can vary for tutors, but the investment is good for those struggling with certain subjects. This article from Knack shows how using a tutor can make you more likely to graduate.

4. Join a Gym Membership to Maintain Your Physical Health

This may seem like a strange way to invest in the studies. But in actuality, it’s a good idea to get your body moving, get the endorphins pumping through your blood so that you can relieve some stress. Constant physical exercises release oxygen in the brain that can actually help improve your memory and increase your cognitive performance. Working out can help you relax and get back to studying in a lighter and happier mood. A gym membership can run from $10 and up, but, sometimes, you can use the gym at your college for free, or student discounts may be available at your local gym. Don’t hesitate to invest enough time in it.

5. Get a Massage

Again, this one might not come to the forefront of your mind as a great studying investment, but taking care of yourself can really increase your chances of getting good grades. When your mind and body are not stressed, the information can flow better. Take some time to make yourself feel more like a human, and less like a studying machine. This activity won’t take the whole day either, and it will help you immediately.

6. Attend Training Workshops

Today, the list of various workshops you can attend becomes available to you single-click ease – be it a workshop to help you understand Microsoft Word, computer skills, class management tools, the list goes on. Some of these workshops can even help you with finding a career once you graduate. Look into the types of workshops in your area, most of them are free for college students.

7. Get Counseling Assistance

Not all investments should have to do with the actual studying for classes. Sometimes, you need a mental break or someone to talk to. If the school is getting to be too much, or you are feeling burnt out in other areas of your life, it may be time to discuss your worries with a professional. Every school has a counselor, and that counselor is ready to hear what is bothering you. Never feel silly or guilty for needing to discuss the things that life throws at you, instead, get it off your chest so you can have a clear head to get good grades.

8. Use Digital Tools

Grammarly and ProwritingAid are two tools that have changed the lives of many college students. If you have been writing your essay for hours, and you basically feel like your eyes are swimming from staring at the same words endlessly, then check out instant these services. They are there to help edit your paper, so you can feel less crazy trying to figure out where the commas go. Also, they’ll let you know if your words are plagiarizing some other article on the internet, but you wouldn’t do that, would you?

9. Invest in a Library Card

This may be the most cost-effective tip yet, get out there and go to your library. Not only will you be able to use the research resources for your class, but you’ll be able to use the computer, printer, scanner, or whatever else you need without a dime spent. Plus, while you’re there, you can check out the new bestsellers you’ve been waiting to read.

10. Use Fast Essay Writing Services

It’s easy to get caught up in the stress of writing essays – thinking of a topic, an introduction, having to do all the research. Who has time for that? The writers that are available at FastEssay writing service. The price ranges vary depending on how long the writer has to write an essay, and what the subject matter relates to, as well as the academic level. Depending on the site, it can take as little as 2 to 3 hours or as much as 24 hours. Either way, it is a quick service that will help you with your essay writing immediately.Your college years are important, it’s where you begin your life, so don’t forget to work on yourself mentally, physically, and scholarly. If you make wise investments today, you will have great results for the rest of your life. Now, get out there and study!