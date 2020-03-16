Yahoo Mail 6.5.1 Update – News Feature Introduced (Focuses on Coronavirus)

There are lots of useful apps that you can install on your smartphone in order to make your life easier and Yahoo Mail is undoubtedly one of them. This is a professional email organizer that is renowned for featuring a user-friendly interface that makes it super simple for all users, even those who are not tech-savvy, to organize their emails and get rid of spam. The reason why Yahoo Mail is making headlines on our website today is because the developers have decided to introduce a new feature to help users get faster access to important news.

Yahoo Mail 6.5.1 Update

As previously noted, Yahoo Mail fans should be pleased to know that a brand-new update is coming their way. The update is changing the email organizer’s version number to 6.5.1 and it is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels. This means that the only thing that Yahoo Mail fans are required to do in order to access the update is to keep their smartphones connected to the internet.

News Feature

“The coronavirus has become a pandemic, and Yahoo is working to ensure you have the latest information available at your fingertips,” said the developers of the email organizer in the patch notes. The update introduces a new health icon that is located at the right of the “Compose” button and if users tap on it, they will receive instant access to all the latest news about the Coronavirus. In addition, the update also makes it possible for users to opt-in for notifications on the latest developments and stories.

Top Features

Now that we have presented the latest update for Yahoo Mail, let’s go ahead and check out what are the best features that the email organizer has to offer as listed on the official Google Play Store page.

Use any email address

Don’t make your other inboxes jelly. Add your Gmail, Outlook or AOL account and keep everything in one place. Custom settings, colors, and notifications make it a breeze to keep your accounts separate.

Unsubscribe

Go forth and unsubscribe from the spam and junk mail you don’t want to see in your inbox. Yahoo Mail shows all the mailing lists you’re subscribed to on one screen and makes it easy to opt-out in one tap.

Attachments view

Looking for that one doc from that one person? Or, a photo from brunch three Sundays ago? Don’t panic, It’s right here. See all of your photos and file attachments in one easy view.

Customization

Your inbox, your vibe. Customize the bottom nav bar with the folders and views you care about most. Then, pick custom sounds, themes, swipes to add your own flavor and unboring your inbox.

Travel view

Travel stress-free. This view keeps all of your flight information in one organized spot. Smart Updates, from gate changes to delays and cancellations, will instantly appear in the app, so once you check in—you can check way out.

Deals view

Expires today? Challenge accepted. See the deals from your inbox in one quick view or enable location permissions to see a map of deals near you and get notified in real-time as you walk into your favorite stores.

Groceries view

Win at groceries, every time. Add your grocery store loyalty cards to save coupons that will automatically get applied at checkout. To save even more, see all the deals in your area and save them to your shopping list.

People view

Only see emails from your favorite people. Ignore the robots.

Receipts view

No more crumpled receipts in your pocket. Find them neatly organized in your inbox.

Sounds + notifications

Choose from several categories of notifications, custom sound alerts and visual settings—so, you get the reminders you need. And none you don’t.

Accessibility

Features high contrast themes, dynamic text resizing and optimized for use with VoiceOver screen readers. Plus, folders at the bottom of the Inbox allow assistive technology users to navigate with less effort.

1000 GB storage

You can’t see your whole world without room to roam. Download the app and you’ll never have to delete memories to get your mail again.