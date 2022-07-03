2022-2023 World Tour for Dragon Ball FighterZ REVEALED – What You Need to Know

If you miss seeing Goku turn Super Saiyan to open the pickle jars, you must know that the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour for 2022-2023 has just been announced! The finals will most likely end at some point in 2023, so you have enough time for training to surpass both Goku and Vegeta!

Bandai Namco itself, the publisher behind Dragon Ball FighterZ (DBFZ), made the big announcement in a recent tweet. There will be 11 regions, which means many more opportunities to see the Z warriors or the bad guys shine. This is important to remember since qualifying slots will be determined based on those regions.

Three event types

It’s great to hear that there will be a lot of diversity going on for the upcoming 2022-2023 DBFZ World Tour, as Bandai Namco announces three event types!

You missed the #DBFZWT2022 announcement during #DBFZ Show? Here's everything you need to know! 11 regions will compete to reach the Global Finals through 3 types of events pic.twitter.com/XHriBg3HQl — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) July 2, 2022

The regions in the World Tour will be the following:

Region1: North America West

Region 2: North America East

Region 3: North America Mexico

Region 4: Europe 1 (France, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg)

Region 5: Europe 2 (United Kingdom, Ireland, Netherland)

Region 6: Europe 3 (Spain, Italy, Portugal)

Region 7: Europe 4 (Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland)

Region 8: Japan

Region 9: East Asia (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Philippines)

Region 10: SEA (Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia)

Region 11: Australia

Let’s face it: the more you play Dragon Ball FighterZ against another human being, the more difficult the game can become, and the chances can increase for everything to get out of hand soon. Even the best DBFZ players got a taste of their own medicine from time to time by meeting someone who’s even better in some matches. But you know what they say that you live and you learn. Mastering DBFZ can take a lot of practice, and it’s surely worth it if you’ll participate in a tournament.

Dragon Ball FighterZ remains playable for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.