TikTok Admits It Can Access Users’ Data

So many people out there are happy that social media apps such as Instagram or TikTok are free of charge. They’re certainly right, but there’s a catch there. You know what they say that there’s no such thing as a free lunch, and it’s so true in the case of social media!

Social apps like TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and others can be used for free because they gather data about you and what you’re interested in. The purpose is (hopefully) for you to get ads that have the highest chances to be relevant to you. In other words, it’s all just a marketing scheme.

TikTok admits it can see some of the users’ data

Phonearena.com reveals that TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew admitted that some China-based employees have access to data of US users. That data includes comments and videos exposed publicly.

As expected, the CEO added that the Chinese government doesn’t get access to any of the data. The information gathered is also going through rigorous security controls, he claims.

Marsha Blackburn, who is a Senator of the state of Tennessee, explained as Phonearena.com quotes:

TikTok’s response confirms our fears about the CCP’s influence in the company were well founded. The Chinese-run company should have come clean from the start, but it attempted to shroud its work in secrecy. Americans need to know if they are on TikTok, Communist China has their information.

Otherwise, using TikTok can be a lot of fun if you’re willing to see videos of various categories. ByteDance, the company in charge of TikTok, can boast about having over 1 billion users on the famous platform.

There’s no wonder why former US President Donald Trump attempted to ban TikTok a while ago while invoking a possible security risk that the platform might pose. Maybe he knew something!