AFK Arena 1.52.01 Update – Check Out the New Heroes and Unions

Even though mobile games were used to browned upon by gamers a couple of years, things have changed significantly! Smartphones are getting more powerful every year and developers have used this as an opportunity to improve the graphics and gameplay experiences that their titles offer. AFK Arena is the perfect example of that being a classic RPG that is paired with stunning artistic beauty.

AFK Arena 1.52.01 Update

AFK Arena is making headlines on our website today because the developers have published a brand-new update. The update is changing AFK Arena’s version number to 1.52.01 and it is available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels. Thanks to this, the new update is rolling out to all AFK Arena fans who are using Android-powered smartphones.

Alternatively, the new update for AFK Arena can be sideloaded. This is possible by manually downloading and installing the latest AFK Arena APK file, but not before enabling the “Unknown Sources” option in the Settings panel.

What’s New?

The question that all AFK Arena fans must be asking right now is what’s new? Well, the latest update for AFK Arena comes with a bundle of exciting features that are not only making the gameplay feel fresh again but also giving players new and fun activities to do every day. Check out the full patch notes below.

New Heroes and Unions

Added the new Hypogean hero: Mortas – The Insidious.

The new hero Mortas – The Insidious will be available to test play.

Mortas’ Bountiful Trials event will be available.

Added the new Union story “The Final Choice”.

Before we sign off, we also want to mention that the update comes with a handful of bug fixes and software tweaks. The bug fixes are quite important because they are making sure that AFK Arena always run at peak-level performances.