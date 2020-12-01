Microsoft Edge 45.11.24.5104 Beta Update – New Features, UI Improvements and Bug Fixes

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Even though all Android smartphones are equipped with Google Chrome and iPhones with Safari, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the default browsers are the best option for you. There are tens of other high-quality mobile browsers that deliver super-fast speeds and Microsoft Edge is the perfect example of that. What makes Microsoft Edge stand out from the competition is the fact that it doesn’t just deliver fast web browsing speeds, but it also provides users with access to a plethora of useful features that make it easier to find information on the web.

Microsoft Edge 45.11.24.5104 Beta Update

If you love using Microsoft Edge to surf the web, then we have some great news to share with you. A brand-new update that sports the 45.11.24.5104 beta version number is now rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. All Microsoft Edge fans who use Android-powered smartphones and are enrolled in the beta program are eligible to access the update right away.

We also want to mention that Microsoft Edge fans who are not enlisted in the beta program can always do it without having to meet any outrageous requirements. The only requirement is to have an Android-powered smartphone and to be willing to provide the developers with feedback.

What’s New?

The new update for Microsoft Edge is a high-priority release and the reason why we are saying that is because it introduces a new feature called “Collections”. This feature allows users to collect and organize all the content that they find on the web.

However, this is not the only thing that the update brings. The new update also comes with a handful of bug fixes that are patching various issues. Therefore, we are advising all beta users to get the update as soon as possible.