JioChat 3.2.8.2.1104 Update Introduces Support for Bluetooth Hands-Free Devices

JioChat is one of the most popular apps in India with more than 400 million active monthly users. However, this should not come as a surprise to anyone when considering the plethora of features that the app provides to users, especially in terms of communication. JioChat is packed with all the features and tools that users need to keep in touch with their friends and family members. Starting with HD video calling and ending with instant text messaging, JioChat has it all!

JioChat 3.2.8.2.1104 Update

The reason why JioChat is making headlines on our website today is because a brand-new update has been made available for download. The update sports the 3.2.8.2.1104 version number and it’s available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels or manually in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). Although, we do need to mention that sideloading updates can be a tricky process if you are not tech-savvy.

What’s New?

The question that everyone must be asking right now is what’s new? Well, JioChat fans should be pleased to know that the new 3.2.8.2.1104 update is a high-priority update. This is thanks to the fact that the update introduces a much-requested feature and a bundle of bug fixes. Check out the patch notes below:

Enjoy HD Video Calls using your Bluetooth hands-free devices

Bug fixes and performance improvements

Final Words

As we can see in the patch notes listed above, the new update for JioChat introduces support for Bluetooth hands-free devices. This is amazing news for fans of the chatting app because it means that they can finally call their friends and communicate directly through their handsfree devices such as Bluetooth headphones or the car menu. Therefore, we are advising everyone to download the update as soon as possible.