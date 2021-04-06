AFK Arena 1.60.01 Update: New Raku Hero and Fun Events

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Do you love playing AFK Arena on your smartphone? If that is the case, you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The reason why we are saying that is because a new update is available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels. Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about the new update and the improvements that it brings.

AFK Arena 1.60.01 Update

As previously noted, the only requirement to access the update is to keep your smartphone connected to Wi-Fi. The update will pop up automatically in the notifications panel and in case that doesn’t happen, it can always be manually triggered by accessing AFK Arena’s official Google Play Store page.

What’s New?

1. Added the new Wilder hero: Raku – The Rascal

2. The new hero Raku – The Rascal will be available to test play.

3. The Bountiful Trials event will be available for Raku – The Rascal.

4. Added the new Lightbearer hero: Peggy – The Precious Pearl

Top Features

Here are the top features that AFK Arena offers:

*** SUMMON – COLLECT – LEVEL UP ***

Over 100 heroes in seven factions. Build the ultimate formations and battle your way to the top. Celestials, Hypograns, Dimensionals are the most rare.

*** STRATEGIC BATTLE ***

Equip your heroes and strategize unbeatable lineups to overcome your enemies in battle. Each faction enjoys formation buffs and factional advantages over other factions.

*** RICH GAMEPLAY ***

Progress through the campaign and fight the ancient evil Hypogeans from destroying the realm of Esperia. Race to the finish in King’s Tower. See how far you can go into the Labyrinth with your relics. Battle other players in the PVP Arena mode. AFK Arena is a classic turn-based RPG with a huge variety of modes to keep you battling!

*** NON-STOP PERKS ***

The battle doesn’t stop when you log off. Level-up even while you’re AFK, and reap the rewards when you next log on – so you can jump right back into the adventure.