Dr. Mario World 2.3.0 Update – Major Gameplay Changes and New Rewards

Are you a big fan of Dr. Mario World? If that is the case, we have some amazing news to share with you. Nintendo is always looking for new ways to improve the gameplay of its games and the Android version of Dr. Mario World is the latest one to be updated. The new update sports the 2.3.0 version number and today we will check out all the exciting features that it introduces.

Dr. Mario World 2.3.0 Update

Right from the start, we want to mention that Dr. Mario World’s new update is available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels. This means that the only requirement to get the update is to have access to Wi-Fi. The update will pop up automatically in the notifications panel.

What’s New?

As previously mentioned, the new update introduces a bundle of exciting features. Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and check out the full patch notes:

Increased maximum number of hearts to 10.

Made changes so that clearing stages that have already been cleared does not decrease the amount of hearts a player has.

Improved some doctor skills.

Fixed bugs.

Made other minor adjustments.

Highlight Features

Now that we have checked out some of Dr. Mario World’s latest features and bug fixes, let’s take a look at the top features that the mobile game has to offer:

■Fun and challenging match-3 puzzles

• Keep calm, take your time as you strategize to rid Dr. Mario’s world of viruses in no time!

• Tap, rotate, and position red, blue, and yellow capsules to eliminate viruses! Match three objects of the same color vertically or horizontally in this fun, brain-tickling puzzle game.

• Clear stages by getting rid of all the viruses before your limited number of capsules run out.

• Try using leftover half-capsules by dragging them through blocks to fill gaps, or change the order of given capsules by sliding multiple capsules into the stage at the same time.

■Stages with lots of tricky objects

• Over 600 stages across various themed worlds with tons of tricky obstacles!

• Encounter obstacles like blocks that won’t break until you clear nearby viruses, cages that won’t open unless you clear the key of the same color, and bubbles that will keep floating up unless something above hinders them!

• Discover new stages added every two weeks.

• Diagnose and compare your scores and progress with your friends.

■Mario and friends became doctors?!

• A colorful cast of viruses has Dr. Mario’s world in a panic! Dr. Mario and over 30 of his friends have put on lab coats and grabbed capsules! Now they’re ready to eliminate those unruly viruses.

• Dr. Mario isn’t the only one on call. Luigi, Peach, Bowser, Yoshi, Toad, Wario, Waluigi, Daisy, Rosalina, Donkey Kong, Nabbit, Koopa Troopa, Lakitu, and more are ready to join your staff!

• Doctors and assistants have various virus-busting skills, so experiment to find a combination that suits your