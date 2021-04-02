Snapchat 11.23.0.28 Beta Update Introduces High-Priority Bug Fixes and Software Tweaks

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Snapchat is one of the world’s most popular social media apps and this all thanks to the fact that it offers a fast and fun way for users to share pictures, GIFs, and videos with their friends. What’s great about Snapchat is the fact that it uses AR (augmented reality) technology for camera lenses. That’s not all. The app is also updated with new features and improvements on a regular basis. In fact, a new update is now available to download for beta users.

Snapchat 11.23.0.28 Beta Update

If you are enrolled in the beta program for Snapchat, a new update that sports the 11.23.0.28 version number will pop up in your notifications today. If not, the update can also be manually triggered by heading over to Snapchat’s official Google Play Store page. We also want to mention that everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone is welcomed into the beta program.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes released by the developers, the new update for Snapchat aims to improve the overall performances of the app on Android. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the update comes with bug fixes and software tweaks. The bug fixes are categorized as high-priority and therefore, we are advising all users to download them as soon as possible.

Top Features

Here are the top features that Snapchat offers on Android:

SNAP 📸

• Snapchat opens right to the camera. Tap to take a photo, or press and hold for video.

• Add a Lens or Filter to your photo — new ones are added every day! Change the way you look, dance with your 3D Bitmoji, and discover games you can play with your face.

• Create your own Filters to add to photos and videos — or try out Lenses made by our community!

CHAT 💬

• Stay in touch and Chat with friends with live messaging, or share your day with Group Stories.

• Video Chat with up to 16 friends at once. You can even use Filters and Lenses!

• Express yourself with Friendmojis — exclusive Bitmojis made just for you and a friend.

STORIES

• Watch friends’ Stories to see their day unfold.

• Watch Stories from the Snapchat community, based on your interests.

• Watch breaking news and exclusive Original Shows.

SPOTLIGHT

• Spotlight shines a light on the best of Snapchat!

• Submit your own Snaps or lean back and watch.

• Save your favorites and share them with friends.

SNAP MAP 🗺

• See where your friends are hanging out, if they’ve shared their location with you.

• Share your location with your best friends, or go off the grid with Ghost Mode.

• Discover live Stories from the community nearby, or across the world!

MEMORIES 🎞️

• Look back on Snaps you’ve saved with free cloud storage.

• Edit and send old moments to friends, or save them to your Camera Roll.

• Create Stories from your favorite memories to share with friends and family.