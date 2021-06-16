AFK Arena 1.65.01 Update Introduces Three New Heroes

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If you enjoy playing AFK Arena on your Android-powered smartphone, we have some amazing news to share with you. A new update that sports the 1.65.01 version number is now available to download for the mobile game. The update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and today we will check out all the improvements that it brings.

AFK Arena 1.65.01 – What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the new 1.65.01 update for AFK Arena is a major release that improves the overall gameplay experience by introducing three new heroes. Here are the full patch notes for the update:

1. Added the new Lightbearer hero: Walker – The Lone Ranger.

2. The new hero Walker – The Lone Ranger will be available to test play.

3. The Bountiful Trials event will be available for Walker – The Lone Ranger.

Top Features

Here are the top features that the mobile game offers:

【Collect an array of legendary hero cards】

Discover heroes and factions that each possess their own unique and gorgeous art style inspired by Celtic mythology. You’ll want to add each and every card to your collection!

【Kick back and enjoy all the rewards that come your way】

Work and study will become the last thing on your mind as you enjoy playing AFK Arena. No complicated gestures or strategies needed. Let your army of heroes fight and amass riches for you. All it takes is ten minutes a day!

【Uncover secret treasures in mazes】

Venture deep into the heart of Esperia’s many mazes situated within the Peaks of Time. Play at your own pace without time restrictions or deadlines.

【Unite and fight together with players all around the world】

Forge alliances with other players you meet and take on an array of dangerous opponents together! Assemble a robust team of heroes and go to battle in AFK Arena’s global ‘Legends’ Championship’.

【Strategize and dominate】

You’ll be surprised at just how many hero formations are possible as you overcome each of your adversaries. Get more out of heroic unions and factional bonuses as they play to your advantage and allow you to turn the tide of battles at your fingertips.