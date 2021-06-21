Viber Messenger 15.5.0.15 Update – Major Improvements for Community Groups

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Viber is an amazing app that allows users to communicate online without having to pay a single dime. Despite being a free-to-download app, Viber acts as a premium paid-to-use app. What we mean by this is that Viber has a large team of developers behind it who are constantly improving software performances and adding new features. In fact, a brand-new update is now available to download.

Viber Messenger 15.5.0.15 Update

The latest update for Viber is available to download starting today. The only requirement to access the update is to keep your smartphone connected to Wi-Fi and to have enough free internal storage space. All Viber fans are advised to get the update as soon as possible because it introduces major improvements for Communities.

What’s New?

Here are the full patch notes for the new Viber update as listed by the developer team:

“The new Community insights show admins, in detailed graphs and charts, how engaging their content is, membership trends, and much more. We’re constantly improving the app to bring you the best of Viber. Get the latest version to have all of the available features and services from us.”

Top Features

Let’s go ahead and check out all the top features that Viber offers on Android and iOS:

Make Free Calls in Audio and Video Messenger

Make crystal-clear audio and video calls to friends and family. A group video chat with up to 20 people is a great opportunity to see your loved ones. Enjoy completely free Viber-to-Viber video calling and chatting every day. Note that free calling is unlimited and can be used both with WiFi and mobile data.

Open a Group Chat

Catch up with friends, family, and coworkers by opening a group chat for up to 250 members. Group chat is a perfect free texting tool for discussing your favorite movies, or sharing family events, jokes, and photos.

Send Free Messages

Staying in touch has never been easier. Send a text message, a photo, a sticker or a GIF, or any other file. If you enjoy chatting apps, Viber is a great alternative for the fans of SMS texting!

Call and Text with 100% Privacy

End-to-end encryption is on by default. Encrypted messaging means that texts you send make their way from your device to the recipient’s in the form of an encrypted code that only their device can translate to plain text using an encryption key. So no one, not even Viber, can read your messages.

Self-Destructing Messages

Send Disappearing Messages in your 1-on-1 chats by setting a timer for each message. Choose how long the recipient has to read your message – 10 seconds, 1 minute, and up to 1 day!

Express Yourself with GIFs and Viber Stickers

Words can only say so much! Express your every emotion with endless GIFs and over 55,000 stickers from the Viber Sticker Market. Create your own GIFs and stickers and enjoy free international texting in more creative ways!