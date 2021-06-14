Fire Emblem Heroes 5.6.1 Update – Get the Latest Improvements

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Looking for a fun RPG game that you can enjoy on your smartphone? If that is the case, you will have a blast playing Fire Emblem Heroes. The game is developed by Nintendo and it gives players the ability to summon powerful characters from across the Fire Emblem Universe. Nonetheless, the reason why the mobile game is making headlines on our website is that a brand-new update is available to download.

Fire Emblem Heroes 5.6.1 Update

The latest update for Fire Emblem Heroes is available to download directly via over-the-air channels and it sports the 5.6.1 version number. Since this is an over-the-air release, the only requirement to access the software release is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network. The update will begin downloading automatically.

What’s New?

Check out the patch notes for the new update below:

Improved performance;

Enhanced software stability on Android;

Fixed gameplay tissues;

Added bug fixes.

Top Features

Now that we checked out all the improvements that the update brings, let’s take a look at the mobile game’s top features.

■ An epic quest

The game features an ongoing, original story where new characters and dozens upon dozens of battle-tested Heroes from across the Fire Emblem universe meet.

There are over 1,300 story stages available as of January 2021! (This total includes all difficulty modes.) Clear these story stages and you’ll earn Orbs, which are used for summoning Heroes.

New story chapters are added frequently, so don’t miss out!

■ Intense battles

Take part in strategic turn-based battles streamlined for on-the-go play with maps that fit in the palm of your hand! You’ll need to think hard about the advantages and disadvantages of each Hero’s weapon…and even evaluate the map itself as you battle. Lead your army with easy touch-and-drag controls, including the ability to attack by simply swiping an ally over an enemy.

New to strategic turn-based battles? Don’t worry! Use the Auto-Battle option to have your characters fight on their own.

■ Strengthen your favorite Heroes

There are many ways to strengthen your allies: leveling, skills, weapons, equipable items, and more. Take your characters to greater and greater heights as you battle for victory.

■ Replayable modes

In addition to the main story, there are many other modes where you can strengthen your allies, compete against other players, and more.

■ Original characters meet legendary Heroes

The game features numerous Hero characters from the Fire Emblem series and brand-new characters created by artists Yusuke Kozaki, Shigeki Maeshima, and Yoshiku. Some Heroes will fight at your side as allies, while others may stand in your way as fierce enemies to be defeated and added to your army.