Airbnb Is Introducing A Switch That Will Show The Whole Pricing Including Fees

Instead of displaying a per-night price, Airbnb will now give you the option to view the whole price of your stay, which will include all fees and taxes. This eliminates the need to navigate to a separate page to view additional charges, such as those for cleaning and service.

The change was first announced in November, and it is now available to users as a toggle. If you flip the switch, the search results will be sorted based on the total cost of your stay (before taxes). This ensures that properties who offer a lower nightly cost but charge more for cleaning are not prioritized.

Today we are launching upfront pricing https://t.co/ZD36yzJKy8 pic.twitter.com/58Zb8ytsjt — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) December 14, 2022

The opt-in search mechanism, according to Airbnb, allows them to inform guests of the change without adding to any existing uncertainty. Since some customers have come to rely on the nightly pricing, the company is hesitant to implement the new search parameter immediately. Airbnb has stated that it intends to make all-inclusive price the default setting in the following year, despite the fact that it is now offered as a toggle in early access.

After releasing a number of tools for hosts last month, Airbnb has announced that it will be introducing further pricing and discounting options for hosts in the coming year. According to the firm, this will allow the sellers on the listings to better accurately price their goods and services.

It is the company’s intention to enhance the checkout process for guests by providing recommendations to hosts on how to be “reasonable” in their duties.