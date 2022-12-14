Samsung Galaxy A54’s Processor Has Received A Significant Upgrade

After a render of the next Samsung Galaxy A54 was found online, the mid-ranger has now been discovered within a benchmark database. The Galaxy A53’s replacement is rumored to have a brand-new Exynos octa-core chipset, in addition to some encouraging performance statistics.

The popularity of Samsung’s Galaxy A series can be attributed to the favorable price-to-hardware ratio, which is even demonstrated by the Galaxy A53 (review). It would appear that the South Korean company is pushing things to the next level with the Galaxy A54, which is expected to be released at the beginning of the next year.

The processor of the Galaxy A54

A listing on Geekbench that was discovered by MySmartPrice displays a chipset with the moniker S5E8835. It is widely assumed that this chipset corresponds to the Exynos 1380. Although the processor was stated in the Galaxy A34 leak that occurred one month ago, we are just now getting a chance to see it in action.

According to the findings, the Exynos 1380 achieved respectable results, scoring 776 in the single-core benchmark and 2599 in the multi-core benchmark. When compared to Samsung’s Exynos 1280, whose average score is 700 and whose maximum score is 1800, the latter is likewise noticeably higher. What’s more interesting is that these numbers are comparable to those of the Snapdragon 778G and only slightly lower than those of the more recent Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

Specifications and a release date for the Galaxy A54

The Galaxy A54 is advertised as having 6 gigabytes of random access memory (RAM), in addition to the processor. In a same vein, an increased RAM configuration comparable to that of the Galaxy A53 ought to likewise be made available. The forthcoming mid-ranger is rumored to come equipped with a triple camera with a resolution of 50 megapixels, a battery with a capacity of 5100 milliampere hours, and a unified design similar to that of the Galaxy S23.

Regarding the prices, there is currently no information regarding whether or not there will be any adjustments down the future. The Samsung Galaxy A53 currently has a suggested retail price of $450, but it may be found at a discount in most retail stores. You can check out our buying guide for the Galaxy A to see if there are any noteworthy deals.