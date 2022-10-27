Airtel Night Plans: How Can You Subscribe?

You can learn how to check the data balance of your Airtel Night Plans as well as receive the most recent Airtel Night Browsing code in this article.

Without further ado, let’s jump right into the specifics of all of the Airtel midnight plans, including their membership codes, costs, and lengths of validity.

The Airtel Night Browsing Plan with 250MB

The sum is 0.057 dollars. Make sure you have enough money for it.

Dial *412# and then type and send 3 for the subscription code (Airtel Night Plan 250MB)

Valid for: One Night Only (12 AM – 5 AM)

Can you purchase the Airtel night browsing bundles (250MB) more than once during the course of a single night?

You can indeed do that. There is no limit to the number of times you can buy a night bundle in a single night. Therefore, the fact that you do not have a 1GB plan will not prevent you from acquiring one if you activate the plan four times, for instance.

Checking how much data you’ve used on your Airtel Night plan is easy, thanks to the instructions that are provided down below. Despite the fact that the Airtel *140# USSD code can’t be utilized to verify the remaining data that is being utilized on our Airtel SIM cards.

This is how: Go into the settings on your phone. Head to Data Usage, open the date, and then use the toggle to display it starting from the precise moment the subscription was purchased. These data usage figures will only show information pertaining to the current day.

Establish a daily limit for the amount of data you can access and keep track of when you’ve reached or passed that limit. The process is very simple.